Retail price inflation slows slightly in June

NEW DELHI : Retail price inflation in India cooled slightly in June while remaining above the upper bound of central bank inflation target for the second month in a row as gasoline prices and of diesel have increased, keeping the pressure on the government to reduce taxes on fuel.

Data released by the National Statistics Office showed retail price inflation slowed to 6.26% in June from 6.30% in May, although food inflation accelerated slightly to 5 , 15%. During the month, prices for eggs, edible oils, fruits and legumes accelerated by double digits. Fuel inflation rose 12.7% as petroleum marketing companies continued to raise prices for gasoline and diesel, raising the cost of transportation and communication services. However, core inflation excluding food and petroleum fell to 6.2% in June from 6.4% in May.

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) aims to achieve a retail inflation target of 4%, plus or minus 2%. While high inflation will put pressure on the RBI, it is expected to keep policy rates unchanged during the next monetary policy review in August to protect the nascent economic recovery from the devastating impact of the pandemic.

View full picture Obstacles to growth (Photo: mint)

Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Group Research, said the MPC could stay focused on growth, keeping an eye out for the risks of a third pandemic wave. Still, its members are likely to express unease over the recent bout of persistent inflation in the absence of supply-side corrective measures such as cuts in excise duties on fuel, she said.

Mr. Govinda Rao, chief economic adviser at Brickwork Ratings, said first-quarter inflation had already exceeded the RBI’s inflation outlook by 40 basis points to 5.6%. With that, RBI’s outlook for 5.1% full-year inflation looks tough. With the gradual lifting of the lockdown, domestic demand conditions are expected to gradually improve, which could lead to further price increases. We expect MPC to revise its inflation outlook upwards both for the second quarter and for the full year at its next policy meeting. With rising commodity prices and the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for inflation, it remains to be seen how long MPC will continue its accommodative monetary policy. If the situation persists, balancing growth and inflation would become a real challenge and would require careful monitoring, “he added.

On the escalating inflationary situation, the finance ministry said last week that localized restrictions due to the second wave could have caused disruption on the supply side, contributing to price pressures. With the encouraging progress of the southwest monsoon, supply-side interventions in the pulse and edible oil market and the gradual unlocking of states with declining workloads would ease cost pressures on the market. ‘to come up. However, rising global commodity prices, especially crude oil and logistics costs, pose upside risks to the inflation outlook, “he added.

Separately, data released by NSO showed factory output rose 29.3% year-on-year in May, boosted by an extraordinary base effect, with industrial activity halting in the same month a year earlier. due to the nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of covid. In May 2020, the industrial production index (IIP) contracted by 33.4%. The favorable base could push the index up until August of this year.

However, sequentially, the IIP continued to contract for the second consecutive month in May to 8% mo, down from a 12.9% expansion in April.

Most economists have suggested looking through the exaggerated growth number, which presents a false sense of normalcy even as the unleashed second wave of the pandemic in April forced many states to impose lockdowns, hurting activity. industrial.

However, with the easing of restrictions by states, high-frequency indicators signal that a nascent recovery began in June. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd, said the sequential improvement brought about by the gradual unlocking of states during June should be offset by a baseline of normalization a year ago. As a result, we expect the pace of PII growth to accelerate further to 15-20% (year-on-year) in June, “she added.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.