First direct listing of a technology company on the LSE

Latham & Watkins led the very first direct listing of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). London-based fintech company Wise, formerly TransferWise, has become the most valued fintech start-up in Europe company following the sale of shares by early investors that earned the company a valuation of $ 3.5 billion, in May 2019. The company’s shares were admitted to the standard listing segment of the Financial Conduct Authority’s official list and to trading on the LSE Main Market for listed securities on July 7. Latham & Watkins advised Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Bank as lead financial advisers, and Citigroup as co-advisor on Wise’s direct listing on the LSE. When listed on the London Stock Exchange, Wise’s market capitalization was around £ 8 billion, one of the largest London listings in recent years and the largest ever listing by a technology company in London. Wise has launched a new program, OwnWise, as part of the deal, which will reward clients who buy Wise shares after they are admitted to trading. Wise was started in 2011 by its founders Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, with the movement of fast, profitable and easy money at its heart. Currently 10 million people use Wise to move over £ 5 billion across international borders each month, saving them £ 1 billion per year compared to using a bank. The company has been profitable for the past four years and its revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 54% between fiscal 2019 and 2021, reaching £ 421million. In a statement, Käärmann said, “Our list is incredibly exciting and the hard work of many people has made this a reality. But, it is important to remember that we are still very early in our journey. Transferring money in another currency is always a maze of hidden exchange rate markups, high fees, delays, and fine print for many people. Latham’s advisory team was led by London partner James Inness, alongside London-based US capital markets partner Ryan Benedict, New York partner Greg Rodgers and London partners Sean Meehan and Nick Fisher. London partner Rob Moulton provided regulatory advice. The banking group Investec proceeded to the split of its asset management branch, listing of its shares on the LSE and Johannesburg Stock Exchange in March last year, while Kazakhstan’s largest payments, banking and fintech platform, Kaspi.kz, pledged White & Case on its $ 1 billion IPO on the LSE in October.

