The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, consumers are adopting all kinds of new financial habits, including looking for a new credit card. Data JD Power 2021 Credit Card Buying Study found that the welcome bonus ranks as the number one reason people sign up for a new credit card with consumers keen to earn rewards. But others see credit cards as a financial crutch. According to June 2021 JD Power Banking and Payments Insight, nearly a quarter (23%) of those polled said the pandemic was a factor in their decision to buy a new card, with 4% citing it as the main reason. JD Power notes that this segment of new credit card holders are revolvers, or customers who carry month-to-month balances and pay them off over time. They say they are worse off financially in 2021, with credit scores of 659 and below. While the finances of millions of Americans certainly took a hard hit during the pandemic, leaving them worse a year later, having a balance is a sure-fire way to get into heavy debt.

Here’s why having a balance on your credit card is a horrible habit

Credit cards charge interest, called APR, if you have a balance beyond your payment due date. Unlike the interest you probably pay on a mortgage or car loan, the rate you pay on a revolving credit card balance is noticeably high, usually double digits. The average APR credit card is 16.30%, depending on theThe most recent data from the Federal Reserve. And because the majority of credit card issuers compound interest daily, which means your interest is added to your (original) principal balance at the end of each day, that debt is costing you more and more the longer it stays. unpaid. To avoid having to pay a high interest rate on your credit card, make it a habit to never carry a balance.

Think you need to carry a scale? Consider these credit cards

When you’re strapped for cash, paying off your balance in full each month can be easier said than done. If you think you might end up having a balance at some point, consider a low interest credit card. It’s not ideal to have a balance, but going for a low interest card can at least save you money. Somethe best low interest credit cards we’ve found include theCapital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Cardfor travel (regular variable APR from 15.49% to 25.49%), and theAmerican Bank Visa Platinum Card to earn a 0% introductory APR on new purchases within the first 20 billing cycles (after, 14.49% to 24.49% variable APR). If you can qualify your best bet is to get a credit card with a 0% APR introductory offer as this will save you the most money and you will not pay any interest until the end of the term. introductory period.

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Capital One VentureOne Rewards credit card information was independently collected by Select and was not reviewed or provided by the card issuer prior to posting. Awards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles once you’ve spent $ 500 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fees 3% for APR promotional offers; none for balances transferred to the regular APR

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

American Bank Visa Platinum Card On the secure site of US Bank Awards

Welcome bonus

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 20 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR

Balance transfer fees Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $ 5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

If you already have a large balance and are paying high interest, consider transferring your debt to a balance transfer credit card so you can reduce your credit card balance while the interest stops accumulating. the American Bank Visa Platinum Cards introduction The 0% APR offer for the first 20 billing cycles (after, 14.49% to 24.49% variable APR) also applies to balance transfers. Or consider the Citi Double Cash Card, which offers an interest-free period for the first 18 months on balance transfers (after, 13.99% to 23.99% variable APR). Plus, cardholders earn 2% cash back: 1% on all qualifying purchases and an additional 1% after paying their credit card bill.

Citi Double Cash Card Awards 2% Cash Back: 1% on all qualifying purchases and an additional 1% after paying your credit card bill

Welcome bonus

Annual subscription

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N / A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% – 23.99% Variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fees Either $ 5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.