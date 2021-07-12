With COVID-Era Cruises, a sea of ​​new rules comes

As cruise lines resume sailing this summer after a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, potential passengers will find a set of new and rapidly evolving travel policies and health protocols to navigate, including including mandatory travel insurance requirements in some cases. .

Royal Caribbean and MSC are the first two cruise lines to announce travel insurance requirements, more are expected to follow soon.

Cruise lines continue to navigate CDC regulations and Florida law by establishing onboard protocols and policies at ports.

The rules are still evolving, so travel experts say keeping in touch with the cruise line and your travel advisor is essential.

Management of COVID-19 precautions

Many cruise lines require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to board, but vaccine requirements may vary depending on the cruise line, ship, and departure port / destination. And new health and safety practices along with additional insurance rules distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated cruisers in many ways. They reflect current guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which require U.S.-based ships to conduct test cruises to test health and safety protocols if the cruise line plans to resume navigation with less than 95% of guests fully vaccinated. or crew.

At the same time, cruise lines are trying to comply with Florida law, which currently prevents companies operating in the state from requiring proof of vaccination. Royal Caribbean International and MSC Cruises are the first two lines to outline insurance protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated U.S. passengers, experts say, but others may soon follow suit.

These protocols include:

Royal Caribbean International now requires unvaccinated passengers over the age of 12 on cruises departing from Florida home ports to have special travel insurance that covers at least $ 25,000 per person for medical expenses related to COVID- 19 if they are positive on board and $ 50,000 per person for quarantine and medical evacuation. Compulsory insurance applies to cruises from August 1 to December 31, with the exception of bookings made between March 19 and June 28.

Carnival Cruise Lines now requires proof of at least a first dose of vaccine 14 days or more prior to departure date or for unvaccinated passengers to carry at least $ 10,000 in medical expenses and $ 30,000 in medical evacuation insurance. emergency for any Florida-based cruise.

MSC Cruises also requires unvaccinated travelers (and those who do not provide proof of vaccination) on cruises to the United States to purchase the cruise line’s travel insurance policy and Covid-19 protection services. Passengers fully vaccinated and booked for crossings by October 31 at the latest benefit from MSC COVID-19 Reassurance protections at no cost.

“At the moment, these are the only three cruise lines to have announced this policy,” Chris Gray Faust, editor of industry news and reviews website Cruise Critic, told Investopedia. “What the three have in common is that they are both family friendly, with a higher percentage of unvaccinated children because they are not eligible,” she said, noting that Family-focused Disney Cruise Line has yet to release its onboard protocols. “In general, the closer the lines get to their restart dates, this is when they publish the protocols for each specific vessel.”

Cruise Critic maintains a list of health and safety requirements by cruise line that it is updated as new announcements are made.

To complicate matters for cruise lines departing from Florida, there is an ongoing legal entanglement between the state and the CDC. Last week, the agency appealed an order from a federal judge in a state lawsuit against it that, from July 18, would transform CDC regulations on “orders of conditional navigation ”into recommendations, similar to those in place for the airline, hotel and entertainment industries, reported the Miami Herald. The order says CDC regulations were causing Florida to lose taxpayer dollars generated by the cruise industry. Florida ports account for about 59% of all U.S. shipments, according to the latest data from the Cruise Lines International Association.

Prioritize vaccine status, insurance coverage

Judging by more than 5,000 reader opinions collected in a June Cruise Critic poll, 89% of people say they would feel safer cruising with other vaccinated travelers and 80% would rather sail on a ship with a compulsory vaccine.

A June 21 tally by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip, meanwhile, shows the number of insurance policies sold for future cruises hit their highest level since February 2020, up 60% compared to four weeks ago.

“Overall, we’ve seen an increase in the number of travelers looking for travel insurance,” says Suzanne Morrow, vice president of business development at InsureMyTrip. “And we anticipate that more cruise lines will likely follow suit and start requiring passengers to purchase travel insurance.”

Pandemic uncertainty has already led to a noticeable growth spurt in Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) insurance, which some travel insurance companies are now offering as an optional upgrade on the their entire range of fonts.

Navigate in uncharted territory

With increased vaccination rates and relaxed travel restrictions, 44% of new cruise bookings to the United States in the first quarter of this year were for departures in 2021, including 20% ​​for summer dates, according to released data. in June by Expedia Group. Expedia says these numbers indicate travelers are ready to go on a cruise again despite having to maneuver through an ever-changing set of rules.

“It’s important to remember that while we see policies vary and evolve on earth, we can expect the same for cruise ships as well as the destinations they visit,” said Gray Faust, critic. cruising. “What might be a policy one day might change the next day.” The best advice of the moment? Keep in close contact with the cruise line and your travel advisor.

“They will be able to help you navigate the latest policies that will impact your specific navigation, whether it’s rules on board or policies in port,” she says.