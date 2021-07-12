Here are the Rotary companies that have received $ 106 million in federal support for restaurants





PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – The US Small Business Administration has released a list of more than 440 Rhode Island companies that have received approximately $ 106 million in grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The federal agency released the information last week amid mounting pressure from First Amendment supporters, who demanded greater transparency about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and its beneficiaries. The program was created under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed in March. In Rhode Island, approved grants ranged from a low of $ 1,594 for Kellies Cafe LLC in Newport to a high of nearly $ 3 million for Wright’s Farm Corp. in Burrillville. The beneficiaries included restaurants, bars, lounges and businesses with entertainment licenses. Gulliver’s Tavern Inc., one of the biggest recipients with a stipend of $ 1.7 million, runs Providence’s famous strip club, Foxy Lady. (The average grant size was around $ 239,000 per grantee, according to separate data provided by the SBA.) Nationally, the RRF program has come under intense scrutiny for its difficult deployment. Restaurant groups criticized it for being woefully underfunded to meet demand from an industry disproportionately hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The program was originally designed to prioritize women, veterans, socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, and people with low to moderate incomes. But the SBA quashed nearly 3,000 priority applicants who had been approved after several white business owners sued for the prioritization, “and federal judges ruled they were likely to be successful,” according to The New York Times. A Target 12 analysis of the more than 400 Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants approved in Rhode Island shows that about 43% of grantees reported being female, about 29% reported low to moderate incomes, and only 6% reported being female. declared to be veterans. About a quarter said they were socially or economically disadvantaged, the data showed. Target 12 has provided a full list of grants and beneficiaries below: See something interesting on the list? Send your advice to [email protected] Eli Sherman ([email protected]) is an investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.

