Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,233.08, down 24.87 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up seven cents, or 5.11 percent, to $ 1.44 on 12.2 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 35 cents, or 0.41%, to $ 85.05 on 11.5 million shares. The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up $ 1.35, or 1.07%, to $ 127.72 on 9.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 1.45 percent, to $ 28.55 on 6.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 0.58%, to $ 44.25 on 4.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 23 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $ 24.22 on 4.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX: L). Down 23 cents to $ 78.34. Loblaw Companies Ltd. is announcing the end of its PC Chef meal kit delivery service launched last year in the Toronto area. Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas said the company only launched the delivery service to better understand customer demand in the meal kit delivery space. She says the grocer has learned a lot, including important things that can be incorporated into long-standing PC Express and in-store dining offerings. Thomas says PC Chef products were also available in select Ontario stores and will be phased out in the coming weeks. Last fall, Loblaw expanded its PC Chef meal kit delivery service to include ready-to-cook meals from local restaurants. The grocer said the restaurant kits were part of an expanded assortment of PC Chef meal kits, which included more than 30 new recipes and a variety of cooking formats, such as 15-minute one-pot meals, slow cooker meals and reheat and reheat meals. -serving meals. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down 21 cents to $ 25.54. Porter Airlines could shake up the Canadian airline industry after announcing plans to launch jet service to destinations in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean with an order of up to 80 planes with a list price of 5.8 billion US dollars. The regional airline says it has signed an agreement to become the North American launch customer for the Embraer E195-E2 jet and plans to offer flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as well as Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax. Porter placed a firm order for 30 aircraft and 50 purchase options, and likely received a significant discount off the list price. He also has the option to convert the purchase rights to E190-E2. The new aircraft will not be operated from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the city’s waterfront, where Porter currently provides service on turboprop aircraft. Airlines analyst Robert Kokonis, president of airline consulting firm AirTrav Inc., called it a “bold move” that will surely elicit a strong reaction from Canada’s two largest airlines, especially as it prepares to land “in the mouth of the dragon at Pearson, which is Air Canada’s main operating base and WestJet Airlines’ second largest.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 12, 2021. The Canadian Press

