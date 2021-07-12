Subway offers free subs





SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fancy a free Subway sandwich? You just have to be in the right place at the right time. Cleveland Burger Week kicks off today, with $ 6 burgers at local restaurants

It would be Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon. Subway said participating locations will donate a free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub on request to up to 50 customers per store. Nationwide, they will offer up to 1 million free subscriptions. The new sub is part of a menu refresh revealed last week. The update comes weeks after a surprising New York Times report that, based on a lab test, no identifiable tuna DNA was found in Subway’s tuna. In announcing the “Eat Fresh Refresh,” Subway said their “100% Fan Favorite Premium Tuna” should remain unchanged. “While many of Subway’s core protein choices have been improved as part of the Eat Fresh Refresh program, one ingredient that does not need to be improved is Subway’s premium tuna,” the company said. in a press release. Press release. Child tax credit: some parents say they have already received a payment

The chain said it serves 100% wild caught tuna and that “DNA testing is just not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subways tuna, which has been cooked before be tested “. The lab hired by the New York Times also noted that cooking and processing meat can make it difficult, if not impossible, to identify DNA. Tuesday is the first day Subway abandons its new menu items. The company called the refresh its biggest menu update in more than 50 years of history. If you don’t like turkey, you can always pay to try one of their other new sub-combinations, like the Steak Cali Fresh or the All-American Club.



