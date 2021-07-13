As last Iowa test sites set to close, state announces home-based COVID-19 testing program





DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – As other Iowa drive-thru test sites across the state are set to close this week, the Iowa Department of Public Health has announced a free home COVID-19 test. Since its launch in April 2020, Test Iowa has processed more than 636,000 COVID-19 tests, but the number of tests per month has declined significantly with the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines. April 2020: 1765

May 2020: 20 518

June 2020: 58,914

July 2020: 67,429

August 2020: 61,519

September 2020: 68,756

October 2020: 83,791

November 2020: 95,224

December 2020: 67,624

January: 43,332

Feb: 27,198

March: 22,778

Apr: 15 544

May (to 5/24): 2,260 Thanks to the Iowa Home Test, a partnership between the IDPH and the State Hygienic Lab, residents of Iowa will receive a free test kit, take a saliva sample at home, send the sample back via UPS, and receive the results. by email. Starting Friday, residents of Iowa can pick up a test kit from a site in their community or have a kit sent to their home for free. Each test kit includes step-by-step instructions, including how to activate the test kit, collect the test sample, return the sample to SHL, and when to expect results. There are approximately 125 registered pickup locations statewide. The Test Iowa website will be updated to facilitate the test kit request process and will include a test kit site locator tool. People confined to home have the option to request that a kit be sent to their home and have UPS collect their sample. Results will be emailed approximately 24 hours after receipt of the sample by SHL. Self-collected saliva test kits are FDA cleared under Emergency Use Clearance. The IDPH says the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and if you have any questions about the vaccine, contact your health care provider.

