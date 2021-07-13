SEC Regulatory Agenda and New Gensler Chairman





President Gary Gensler On April 17, 2021, Gary Gensler was sworn in as the new chairman of the SEC. Mr. Gensler was previously Chairman of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission. President Gensler has publicly identified a number of regulatory priorities in comments to Congress and speeches. In May 2021, President Gensler testified before the United States House Appropriations Committee regarding the breadth and scope of capital markets, including the growth in the number of registered advisers and the need for additional resources at the SEC. The Investment Management Division (IM Division) has since requested an increase in its budget to hire an additional 15 full-time staff in fiscal 2022 to monitor markets, assess industry risks and support reviews. . The IM division currently has 221 employees. President Gensler has announced his intention to increase investor protection, particularly with regard to cryptocurrency. He expressed the need for the authority of regulators to oversee crypto investments in the market, stating that he believes that many cryptocurrencies are considered to be securities and should fall under the jurisdiction of the SEC. President Gensler also announced his intention to deal with the surge in equity trading and payment order flow (where brokers route retail orders in exchange for payments), as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) through funds and climate risk disclosures. President Gensler also indicated the need to update transparency rules, such as the rules for reporting beneficial owners under Section 13 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act and the related reporting deadline. . He also expressed the need for more solid information on securities-based swaps, citing recent defaults from family office Archegos Capital Management. Separately, the IM division recently included an item in its regulatory flexibility program that the division is considering recommending to the SEC to propose changes to the family office rule (rule 203 (m) -1) under the Law on investment advisers, signaling that further regulation may be forthcoming. SEC Regulatory Program On June 11, 2021, the SEC announced an update to its 2021 regulatory program, which includes the following regulatory topics: Changes to the advisor custody rule

Amendments to the cross-trade rule for funds (rule 17a-7 of the law on investment companies)

Reform of money market funds

ESG rules for advisers and funds

Management of liquidity and dilution of open-ended funds

Proxy Voting Boards

Disclosures of SOEs regarding climate risk, workforce diversity, board diversity and cybersecurity risk

Modernization of the market structure within equity, treasury and other fixed income markets

Transparency around share buybacks, disclosure of short sales, ownership of securities swaps and the equity lending market

Unfinished business led by the Dodd-Frank Act, including rules regarding securities swaps and incentive compensation arrangements

Special acquisition companies (SPAC) There are 49 points on the new regulatory program at different stages (pre-rule, proposed rule and final rule). Given the recent focus on ESG investing by regulators, as discussed below, we would expect to see rules in this area for registered funds and short-term advisers. Sources: Gary Gensler sworn in as a member of the SEC, SEC press release 2021-65 (April 17, 2021); SEC announces annual regulatory program (June 11, 2021); CFTC Former Commissioners Chairman Gary Gensler; Testimony before the Financial Services and Public Administration Subcommittee, US House Appropriations Committee (May 26, 2021); U.S. SEC Chairman signals in-depth review of exchange and brokerage rules (June 9, 2021); Dave Michaels and Alexander Osipovich, SEC to review market structure as Meme Stocks Stir Frenzy, The Wall Street Journal (June 9, 2021), available by subscription; Jesse Pound, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Says More Investor Protections Needed For Bitcoin And Crypto Markets, CNBC (May 7, 2021); Remarks prepared for London City Week, Speech (June 23, 2021); Regulatory flexibility program (March 31, 2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.natlawreview.com/article/sec-announces-new-chairman-and-regulatory-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos