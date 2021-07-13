How Liberty Mutual makes sure our most vulnerable neighbors get help

Goal at Work: How Liberty Mutual Ensures Our Most Vulnerable Neighbors Get Help

PHOTO PROVIDED BY Liberty Mutual



Freedom Mutual Insurance today operates in 29 countries and economies. But it didn’t start out like the household name it eventually became. With roots in Boston, it opened just before World War I to provide workers’ compensation insurance. It offered its first auto insurance policy over a century ago, when there were only about five million passenger cars in the United States (27 years after the first recorded car accident in Ohio City, Ohio!)

As the business grew, she pioneered innovations in home, workplace and highway safety, and even helped develop the first prosthetic limb to use electronic signals. of the brain. The company expanded internationally, opening its first office outside of North America in 1973, as well as nationally, through acquisitions such as Safeco Corporation, a damage transport company based in Seattle, in 2008. Customer-centric innovations remain strong today, with dedicated idea incubators like its Solaria Laboratories division, launched in 2016.

The sixth largest property and casualty insurer in the world, Fortune ranks number 71 based on its 2020 revenue of $ 44 billion (its profit is around $ 758 million).

Melissa MacDonnell, President, Liberty Mutual Foundation and Vice President, Liberty Mutual Insurance, is essential to the company’s ESG, CSR and philanthropic efforts. She is a Lead with us precursor.

Underwriting the full potential of people

MacDonnell uses the fundamental principles of Libertys, its foundational identity as a touchstone when considering, creating, adopting or activating any effort for purpose, community service and spaces:

Progress Happens When People Feel Safe Help people adopt today and continue with confidence tomorrow A promise of protection for the unexpected, delivered with care

To this end, Liberty began its foundation in 2003, to strengthen individual and collective security in the communities in which its 45K + people live and work around the world. In partnership with its beneficiaries, the foundation’s common goal is to invest the expertise, leadership and financial strength of the company and its team to improve the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors, says MacDonnell.

The company itself through its Torchbearers of Freedom Thousands of Liberty Mutual employees who participate in its Give with Freedom, Volunteer with Freedom and Serve with Freedom initiatives each year demonstrate their passions, purpose and empowerment in 23 countries. With a controlling stake, the company, which matches employee donations, gives millions and logs thousands of volunteer hours each year.

But the foundation is expanding this service with a budget last year of $ 40 million, offering a very structured and inclusive approach so that all our NGOs have equal access to information and resources that correspond to our priorities, which are: advancing access for people with disabilities; empower individuals, especially homeless youth and young adults; and expand educational opportunities for underserved students. MacDonnell says this all aligns with the core values ​​of its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurances, as we’ve focused on our most vulnerable neighbors today, so they can look forward to a better future tomorrow.

In terms of the unexpected, the essence of the concept of insurance is that people are not sure today or tomorrow unless they are relatively protected against an inevitable catastrophe.

I know this will sound a lot like an insurance professional’s perspective here, MacDonnell says, but everything we did before the pandemic prepared us extremely well for the COVID crisis when it arose.

Liberty was ready at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when accessibility, homelessness and education became real issues for many in most of the communities served by Liberty, for the company and the foundation to act as first responders, deploying emergency grants and flexible use funds for its not-for-profit partners. This was especially necessary for people with significant vulnerabilities. There’s this intense isolation and this struggle to begin with, MacDonnell says, and the pandemic has only exacerbated that.

MacDonnell ran Torchbearers Calling, a program of employees calling people they didn’t regularly speak with who were locked up and isolated due to COVID, and another of employees decorating thousands of bags with gifts and supplies for them. children placed in foster care during this difficult period.

The foundation removed restrictions on the $ 14.4 million in program grants in 2020, so organizations can use them as needed. And it has committed an additional $ 15 million in crisis grants to community partners helping to respond to the coronavirus.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY Liberty Mutual



Access, as a policy

Liberty Mutual Insurance and its foundation have identified some real and significant real-world issues that their constituents are passionate about and are uniquely qualified to solve. And, at least from a business perspective, they’re there with few others working on solutions. Granted, accessibility is defined much more broadly for us today, MacDonnell says, and there aren’t many businesses in that space. Accessibility isn’t necessarily a core value for most companies, although many, like Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Aetna, all excel in the space.

Our focus on accessibility, to a large extent, says MacDonnell, is sort of a nod to our heritage in starting a business of compensating workers and helping people live as fulfilling lives as possible.

For example, the foundation has built universally accessible playgrounds in several cities. It’s not a playground for kids with disabilities, and it’s not a playground for kids without disabilities, MacDonnell says, it’s so kids of all abilities can play together right from the start.

Access is consistent with the availability of safe housing. When it comes to businesses tackling homelessness, MacDonnell points out, there aren’t many others either. She believes that focusing on these three interconnected priorities gives us the opportunity as a company to really make an even bigger difference and allows us to truly be leaders on more hidden issues to be a leader is to be there where others may not be, and saying This is a question that really matters.

Agents of change in the soul

At the heart of MacDonnell’s philosophy and programming is a psychosocial framework that Liberty executives use, called Theory of Change. Simplified, it is not so much an abstract theory per se as a practical prescription on how to bridge the missing link between the goals of a given initiative, and the important impact this proves that it has been a success (achieved the expected results). It is much more difficult and complex than it looks.

Your business, even if it is a model of purpose and service, must nonetheless prosper to stay in business so that it can continue to do well in a virtuous loop. But it’s not just a question of the result. Liberty understands, according to MacDonnell, that the real return on investment is associated with long-term results for the community as our health is intimately linked to the health of the community at a high level.

These generalized health outcomes must be meaningful and measurable, and the results transparent. If we say we want to participate in closing the achievement gap in education, that is what we are ultimately measured against. When were together as a council, watched [whether were] reduce homelessness. Or are you asking, are we creating more opportunities for people with disabilities to have access to cultural and recreational activities, and work opportunities? What do these numbers look like? This is what we are held accountable for, says MacDonnell.

Get to that point where the momentum for your ESG and other goal-oriented efforts becomes self-sustaining because the impact is so clear begins with listening, MacDonnell says of listening broadly and well. Include as many stakeholders as possible. Really identify the challenge that awaits you and study it.

For example, she says, when we examine and address youth and young adult homelessness, we do so by partnering with national efforts, by conducting research [with experts], by being at the table with the leaders of the city. And then we have a portfolio of homeless youth groups that we bring together every quarter. On this issue, the foundation then employs a five-pronged approach: early identification; education and workforce development, especially for homeless youth; health and wellbeing; permanent connections; and have a caring adult in their life.

Examining the pillars of this unique agenda together is essential to grasp the interconnectedness of most of the challenges. What becomes even more difficult on the ground. For example, MacDonnell points out, we know there is a very large population of black and brown children and youth who end up homeless. We know that almost 40% of homeless youth are LGBTQ. And then, if a young person has a disability, the challenges skyrocket. These issues are intertwined in a way that compounds the downsides and complicates any potential change.

Goal at Work: How Liberty Mutual Ensures Our Most Vulnerable Neighbors Get Help

PHOTO PROVIDED BY Liberty Mutual



In short, it’s about listening and being present, MacDonnell reminds us. You might need years and years of listening and being in the community. Then you need to associate yourself, starting with your own employees, in the culture that your company has strived to cultivate. Then collaborate with experts, community partners on the ground, city and state leaders, donors and clients.

You must, like Liberty, Lead with us: Said MacDonnell, Our voice, our passion, our talent, our resources, the collaboration that exists today is better than it has ever been. Bringing partners together, being at the table and not having these siled outcomes, but looking at the collective impact will remain key. The level of commitment and attention that we see and know there is, especially if you look at our people, is profound.

