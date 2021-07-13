kdc / one files a registration statement and a preliminary prospectus for the proposed initial public offering





LONGUEUIL, Quebec – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Knowlton Development Corporation, Inc. (kdc / a or the Company), a global provider of value-added solutions for brands in the beauty, personal care and home care categories, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission the United States (SECOND) and a preliminary detailed base PREP prospectus from the securities regulators of each of the provinces and territories of Canada (Canadian regulators) for an initial public offering project (Initial Public Offering) of its common shares simultaneously in the United States and Canada. The number of common shares for sale and the price range for the IPO have not yet been determined. As part of the IPO, kdc / one applied to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), under the symbol KDC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and BMO Capital Markets are acting as principal bookkeepers for the IPO. BofA Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets act as bookkeepers. A registration statement relating to the proposed IPO has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. A preliminary prospectus containing important information concerning the IPO and the Common Shares has been filed with Canadian regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The provisional prospectus may still be supplemented or modified. Common shares cannot be sold nor offers to purchase accepted until the registration statement takes effect and a visa for the final detailed base prospectus of PREP has been issued by the Canadian regulatory authorities. . The IPO will be done only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 1- 212-902-9316 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]; JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, phone: 1-866-803-9204 or by emailing [email protected]; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, phone: 1-888-827-7275 or by sending an email to [email protected]; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, phone: 1-800-414-3627 or by emailing [email protected] Copies of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus can also be obtained, where available, on the kdc / ones profile at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com. The IPO is subject to market conditions, and there can be no guarantee as to whether or when the IPO can be completed, or as to the size or actual conditions of the IPO. . Listing on the NYSE and TSX is subject to approval by the NYSE and TSX in accordance with their respective initial listing requirements. The NYSE and the TSX have not conditionally approved the listing applications and there can be no assurance that the NYSE and the TSX will approve the listing applications. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of kdc / one, and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. About kdc / one Based in Longueuil, Quebec, kdc / one is a trusted global provider of value-added solutions for many of the world’s leading brands in the beauty, personal care and home care categories. The Company works closely with leading consumer products companies and fast growing independent brands in product ideation, formulation, design, packaging and manufacturing. The innovative products that kdc / one has helped to develop are sold by its partner brands in more than 70 countries around the world.

