J&J Covid-19 vaccine linked to neurological disorder, FDA says

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning that



Johnson & Johnson's



The Covid-19 vaccine has been linked to around 100 cases of Guillain-Barr syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

In a statement received just after 5 p.m., the FDA said it updated the information sheets for health care providers and beneficiaries for the



Johnson & Johnson



(ticker: JNJ) vaccine. The agency said the cards will now include information related to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barr syndrome (GBS) after vaccination.

The FDA said that while the available evidence suggests an association between the Janssen vaccine and an increased risk of GBS, it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship. The agency also claimed that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks.

Both Washington post and the New York times had signaled that regulators would issue a warning.

The vaccine has been given to 12.8 million people in the United States. New York Times, Guillain-Barr rates in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (ticker: JNJ) are about three to five times higher than one would expect in the general population.

We have had discussions with the United States Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies about rare cases of the neurological disorder, Guillain-Barr syndrome, which have been reported after vaccination with the Janssen COVID vaccine. -19, Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) said in a statement. The risk of this happening is very low, and the rate of reported cases is slightly above the base rate. The company said it is supporting awareness of the signs of rare events to ensure they can be treated effectively.

Johnson & Johnson shares closed 0.2% lower on Monday, while the



S&P 500



increased by 0.3%. Johnson & Johnson sells the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis, so developments regarding the vaccine do not have significant immediate implications for the company’s bottom line. The stock is up 7.7% this year.

The link to the rare cases of Guillain-Barr is another disappointment regarding the Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine, which was once expected to play a key role in the fight against the pandemic.

In April, the CDC and the FDA recommended a break in vaccine distribution because they looked at a small number of cases of people who had developed severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Regulators then re-authorized its use after determining that its benefits outweighed its risks.

The company also faced manufacturing challenges with the vaccine. A subcontractor who produced the pharmaceutical equipment at a plant in Baltimore had various quality control issues, which meant tens of millions of doses had to be thrown away.

According to New York times, concerns about Guillain-Barr’s risk stem from approximately 100 cases identified in the federal self-reported vaccine adverse event surveillance system.

In a statement, the CDC said reports it had received from the vaccine adverse event reporting system likely indicate a possible low risk of this side effect from this vaccine. The cases mainly concern men aged 50 and over, around two weeks after vaccination, he said.

The agency also said that nearly all of the hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 currently occurring in the United States are among people who have not been vaccinated. The risk of serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare. Everyone aged 12 and over is recommended to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

The agency said its vaccine advisory committee, known as ACIP, would consider the Guillain-Barre issue at a future meeting.

The Post says the data shows no similar trend in people who received the



Pfizer



(PFE) or



Moderna



vaccines (mRNA), both based on messenger RNA technology. The Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, as



AstraZeneca's



(AZN), is based on a viral vector-based approach.

In May, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee said it was evaluating Guillain-Barré's reports in people who had received the



AstraZeneca



vaccine, and that he had asked AstraZeneca for more data.

Case reports published in medical journals in recent weeks have highlighted people who developed Guillain-Barr after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. A brief report published on June 10 in the journal Annals of Neurology reported on a group of seven patients in part of Kerala, India, who developed severe Guillain-Barr after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Another, published on June 3 in the BMJ Case Reports, treated of a 62-year-old woman who developed Guillain-Barr 11 days after receiving her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.

Decades ago, in 1976, a small number of people developed Guillain-Barr after receiving a vaccine against a new strain of flu that was thought to be at risk of causing a pandemic. The vaccine was given to 40 million people before it was withdrawn. The concerns raised by this campaign are believed to have sowed some of the current skepticism around vaccinations in the United States

