Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Public Offering of Common Shares | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 12, 2021– Two port investment company. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced today that it has launched a public offering of 40,000,000 common shares. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional shares of its common shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to purchase its target assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage management rights and other financial assets, in each case subject to of its investment guidelines and to the extent compatible with the maintenance of its real estate. qualification as an investment trust and for general purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JP Morgan are acting as co-book managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC acts as co-manager. The offering will be made in accordance with the company’s registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 26, 2021 (Commission File # 333-253606). The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Before investing, you should read the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents that the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, can be obtained by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 200 West Street New York, New York 10282 Attention: Prospectus Service Or by phone at (866) 471-2526 JP Morgan Securities LLC c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, New York 11717 Or by email to: [email protected] Or by phone at: (866) 803-9204 This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any common stock or any other security, and there will be no sale of the securities of the Company in any state or jurisdiction. wherein any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release may include statements and information that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we means statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions therein and are included in that statement for the purpose of invoking those safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements include statements about our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the use of the proceeds of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under Risk Factors, Forward-Looking Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our public documents with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations, we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. Two Harbors Investment Corp. Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland company, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage management rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN. Further information Two Harbors shareholders and other interested persons can find additional information about the company on the Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov or by directing inquiries to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, phone (612) 453-4100. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005779/en/ Paulina Sims, Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Two Harbors Investment Corp., (612) 446-5431, [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: REIT FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY SOURCE: Two Harbors Investment Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/12/2021 4:10 PM / DISC: 07/12/2021 4:11 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005779/en

