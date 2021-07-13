Business
Wall Street closes at record highs thanks to Tesla
- Banks rise ahead of earnings report this week
- Virgin Galactic Drops On $ 500 Million Share Sale Plan
- “Black Widow” pushes Walt Disney higher
- Indices: Dow + 0.36%, S&P 500 + 0.35%, Nasdaq + 0.21%
July 12 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices closed at all-time highs on Monday, driven by Tesla and bank stocks as investors watched the start of the season for second quarter earnings and a batch of data economic.
The S&P 500 financial services (.SPSY), communications services (.SPLRC) and real estate (.SPLRCR) indices each gained more than 0.8%.
Tesla (TSLA.O) rose more than 4% and was the main contributor to the gains of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday that he did not control Tesla, and he said he didn’t like being the CEO of the electric vehicle company as he took a stand for defend the acquisition of SolarCity by the company in 2016. Read more
The S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) climbed 1.3% ahead of quarterly results released this week by major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) rose by more than 1% and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) by more than 2%, fueling the gains of the Dow Jones.
Investors will be watching quarterly reports closely for early clues about how long the U.S. economic recovery will last, with earnings per share of S&P 500 companies set to rise 66%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) has gained around 17% so far this year, with some investors wondering how long the Wall Street rally could last and worried about a possible slowdown.
“The earnings season is going to be warmly welcomed as an opportunity to confirm existing biases,” warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “Even if the forecast is not as optimistic as the more optimistic had hoped, everything will become more streamlined.”
This week the focus will also be on a series of economic reports, including key US inflation data and retail sales. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday to speak on inflation.
Investors have worried about rising inflation and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in recent sessions, with traders swinging between a preference for value stocks tied to the economy and high-growth names technological.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.36% to close at 34,996.18 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.35% to 4,384.63.
The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 0.21% to 14,733.24.
All three closed at their highest level.
Walt Disney (DIS.N) jumped more than 4% to a two-month high after that, and Marvel’s superhero movie “Black Widow” grossed $ 80 million in its first weekend. And the entertainment company plans to raise prices for its ESPN Plus streaming service.
Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) fell about 7% after confirming that China’s cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the rideshare company’s 25 apps and said the move may have an impact on its income in the region. Read more
Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE.N) fell 17% after the space tourism company said it could sell up to $ 500 million in stock, a day after the company made its first flight to full crew test in space with billionaire founder Richard Branson on board. Read more
Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 8.3 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.5 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
The advancing issues outnumbered the declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.43 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.11 to 1 favored advances.
The S&P 500 posted 66 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 38 new lows.
Additional reports by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman
