New Revolving Loan Fund to Provide $ 1.1 Million to Small Businesses, Here’s How to Apply | Business





A new $ 1.1 million revolving loan program has been launched to help small businesses in the Baton Rouge area recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, a partnership between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, TruFund and the US Economic Development Administration, provides up to $ 250,000 to businesses, especially those with 50 or fewer employees and sales of less than $ 3 million. . The loans will have terms ranging from 6 to 60 months, with interest rates between 0 and 10%. In some cases, the loans were closed within 30 days. As businesses repay their loans, this money will be used to issue new loans. The program is focused on businesses affected by the pandemic, but Kim Carter Evans, vice president and regional general manager of TruFund, said successful businesses are also eligible for loans. Some companies have actually prospered and they need access to capital to support their growth, she said. TruFund is a non-profit community development financial institution that provides capital to small businesses and non-profit organizations. Twice a day, we’ll send you the headlines of the day. Register today. Craig Gehring, founder and CEO of MasteryPrep in Baton Rouge, said he got a $ 50,000 loan from TruFund seven years ago, when the test prep company was growing so quickly he couldn’t face the expenses. They took the time to understand our business; they took the time to understand our needs and helped us come this whole way, he said. It was a total lifeline for the company. At the time of the loan, MasteryPrep had less than $ 300,000 in income; now the company has around $ 10 million in annual revenue. Michael DiResto, executive vice president of BRAC, said the goal of the loan program is to create more success stories like MasteryPrep. You can’t take advantage of an opportunity if you don’t have the capital, he said. We hope this will significantly reduce the barriers to success. To apply, contact TruFund Business Development Officers Jay Gaudet at [email protected] or Juan Nathan at [email protected] Small businesses can also call the TruFund Louisiana office at (504) 293-5550 or visit trufund.org.

