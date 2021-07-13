Plan to build the world’s largest renewable energy hub in Western Australia | Renewable energy





An international consortium wants to build what would be the world’s largest renewable energy hub in southwest Australia to convert wind and solar power into green fuels like hydrogen. The group of energy companies announced the proposal for an area of ​​15,000 km2 that could have a capacity of 50 gigawatts and cost 100 billion dollars. An area larger than the size of greater Sydney has been identified in South East Western Australia with consistently high levels of wind and solar power. Guardian Australia understands that the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) could cost around $ 100 billion. The project’s 50 gW capacity compares with the 54 gW of generating capacity of all coal, gas and renewable energy plants currently in the national energy market, which includes all states except the United States. Washington State and the Northern Territory. Australia’s largest coal-fired power plant is only 2.9 gW. InterContinental Energy, CWP Global and Mirning Green Energy Limited announced plans for the mega project on Tuesday, saying they wanted to build the program in three phases to produce up to 3.5 million tonnes of green hydrogen or 20 million tonnes of green ammonia each year. Sign up to receive the best stories from Guardian Australia every morning Guardian Australia understands that the consortium is looking to produce the project’s first fuels by 2030 and will seek to build an offshore facility to transfer the fuels to ships. The consortium, which includes a native-owned energy company, said it wants to tap into a global green hydrogen market that it predicts will be worth US $ 50 billion by 2050. About 30 gW from the hub would focus on wind power, the rest coming from solar power. . The hydrogen and ammonia produced at the hub would be intended for use in power plants, shipping, heavy industry and aviation. The hub would be larger than a Announcement of a 45 gW renewable energy project by the German company Svevind Energy and planned for Kazakhstan, would be the largest renewable energy project in the world proposed to date. Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley last month rejected a 26gW hub project in northern Western Australia for clearly unacceptable impacts on endangered migratory species and internationally recognized wetlands. In a statement, Trevor Naley, president of the Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation and a member of the consortium’s board of directors, said: As First Nations landowners, the Mirning are delighted to have such an integral and defining stake in this historic partnership with WGEH. This partnership, through strong governance and a seat at the table for the Mirning people, will provide opportunities never before available to Indigenous businesses. Brendan Hammond, president of WGEH, said the proposal was historic on two fronts for its scale and its partnership with the traditional owners. It is an honor and a privilege to participate in this revolutionary project, he said. Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia Show Photograph: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your opinion. Was Hydrogen Minister Alannah MacTiernan said to the West Australian the proposal was truly massive and indicated that the state was positioned to be a major contributor to global decarbonization. The newspaper said the consortium had obtained a government license from WAs McGowan to conduct site surveys and research in order to pursue a business case for the project.

