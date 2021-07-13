Fed Chairman Powell tasked with convincing Congress this week that easy politics are still needed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing of the United States House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 22, 2021. Graeme Jennings | Swimming pool | Reuters

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is tasked this week with convincing Congress that the super-easy policies followed by the central bank during the pandemic are always the right ones. It might not be such an easy task this time around. While Powell’s talks with Congress have been particularly brilliant business, there’s at least a chance this time around that the questioning could get a bit sharp. Some in the leadership of Congress, especially on the republican side, prompted the Fed to start easing the policy pedal, especially with bond purchases of at least $ 120 billion per month still at stake. Powell will then have to show that an economy that is improving rapidly and facing its highest inflationary pressures in more than a decade still needs crisis-level policies to get out of it. “The last time he spoke [on June 22] was before the House financial services committee. It was a complete waste of time, ”said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “Few people challenge him. That’s the problem with these testimonies and appearances in Congress. “ Indeed, Powell only occasionally faces a tough question or two during his appearance on Capitol Hill, as he will on Wednesday and Thursday when he delivers his mandated biannual testimony on the state of monetary policy. The Fed’s response to the Covid-19 crisis last year, in which it deployed an unprecedented set of tools to tackle market turmoil and economic turmoil, has generally received notes brought up in Congress. But things are changing.

Rising inflation expectations

The economy is on the verge of returning to its pre-Covid state, at least in terms of GDP, the stock market has continued to soar and inflation is rising. A consumer survey conducted by the New York Fed on Monday indicated that inflation expectations are the highest they have been in at least eight years, and this has happened against a backdrop of continuously rising house prices that has sparked bubble fears. “I hope he will be asked a question about accommodation,” said Boockvar. “Housing is obviously the part of the economy most sensitive to interest rates and therefore the most directly influenced by monetary policy.”