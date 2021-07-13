DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Keyword (s): Capital increase / Real estate



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. Traumhaus AG successfully completes the capital increase of the public offering via the Munich Stock Exchange and announces the result of the placement Wiesbaden, July 12, 2021 – Traumhaus AG (m: access, Frankfurt, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) has completed the capital increase as part of the public offering by issuing new shares to extend the free float and continue growth on July 9, 2021. A total of 170,312 shares without par value were placed at the subscription price of 17.10 euros. Of these, 21,567 shares were attributable to the exercise of subscription rights, 128,745 shares were placed via the Munich Stock Exchange’s subscription tool and 20,000 shares were placed privately. As a result of the capital increase, Traumhaus AG will receive gross issue proceeds of approximately 2.91 million euros. After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, the share capital of Traumhaus AG increases by 170,312 euros, from 4,753,971 euros to 4,924,283 euros. With the public offering, which was placed through the Munich Stock Exchange’s subscription tool, Traumhaus AG deliberately targeted private investors in order to further expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public. “The measure is a total success, we are very satisfied with the result”, says Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG. “We have been able to attract around 150 new shareholders to our company and the exceptionally high level of interest shown by the press in recent weeks is also a testament to the increased awareness of the Traumhaus share. We have thus kept our promise made during the initial public offering. in August 2018 to extend the free float to more than 20%. We would like to thank the Munich Stock Exchange for their straightforward support. At the same time, I can only recommend all of the young and growing m: access companies to use this opportunity to strengthen their shareholding and equity. “ About Traumhaus AG Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced supplier of innovative housing concepts and series constructions using sound construction methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from the purchase of the land (from 3,500 m²) and the development of the project through the construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: “We have the solution for affordable housing”. A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all stages of the process. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m: access market segment as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in trading Xetra. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Dsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the Dsseldorf and Stuttgart ground exchanges were added. Investor Relations of Traumhaus AG

Michael bussmann

+49 6122 58653 – 68

