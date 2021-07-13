Audi E Tron Sportback price: Audi will offer packages on its next all-electric SUV e-tron, e-tron Sportback





German luxury carmaker Audi announced on Tuesday that it will offer a buy-back up to 3 years from the date of purchase and an 8-year high-voltage battery warranty as part of packages being held on its upcoming SUVs all electric – e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The e-tron, which will be offered in two variants – 50 and 55, as well as the Sportback version, will launch on July 22. As part of the organized ownership packages, Audi India offers a choice of service plans ranging from 2 to 5 years. A standard 2-year warranty and an 8-year or 160,000 KM high-voltage battery warranty, whichever comes first, are also available, the company said in a statement. Extended warranty options are available over a 2 + 2 year or 2 + 3 year period, he added.

“In addition, full service plans are available for 4 or 5 years, depending on the program chosen by customers,” the company said, adding that service costs and periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension and the extended warranty is covered. Audi India further stated that it is offering a buyback, “where customers are assured of a lucrative buyback price for up to 3 years from the date of purchase, when they decide to upgrade or upgrade. sell their Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future ”. “These offers will benefit buyers and were designed to make owning the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback even more attractive,” he added. Commenting on the packages, Audi India Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company wants to ensure that its e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 customers have the best ownership experience. “A very important aspect of this will be after-sales service and we are delighted to announce these bespoke plans which will go a long way in enriching the EV experience for our customers. The transition to electric mobility will be a journey and we want to make it. this without stress at every step of the process, ”he added. Dhillon further said the Audi network workforce has been trained by Audi certified trainers to effectively maintain its electric vehicles. “Audi believes the future is electric and we have a very meticulously structured strategy to make it happen,” he said, adding that the launch of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback is not “just the beginning”. The company said it is also offering free 5-year roadside assistance to its e-tron and e-tron Sportback owners.

