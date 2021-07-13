Japanese stocks rebound as earnings season accelerates





TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday, with the overall Topix index hitting a nearly a month high, after markets recovered from last week’s massive sell-offs as they waited for a series of corporate benefits for a new reading of the economic health of the country. The Nikkei stock average rose 0.78% to 28,792.06 while the larger Topix gained 0.77% to 1,968.45, briefly touching its highest level since June 17. Both indices fell last week, and many investors attributed the drop to concerns about the Delta variant as well as massive sell-offs by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to their dividend payments. Most companies are expected to release their quarterly figures in the coming weeks, making profits the main focus of the market. A wide range of stocks won, with all but three of the industry’s 33 Tokyo stock exchanges sub-indices trading in the dark. Cyclical value-oriented stocks led the gains, notably shippers, securities dealers and insurers. Value-oriented stocks outperformed with gains of 1%, compared to a 0.5% gain in growth stocks. I’m a little cautious about the outlook, however. Growth stocks are expensive and it will be some time before their earnings catch up to expectations. On the flip side, value stocks have risen over the past seven months or so and, looking back, their rally did not last longer, said Takenori Yamamoto, portfolio manager at Norinchukin Zenkyoren. Asset Management. Tama Home gained 12.8% after the homebuilder posted optimistic profits amid stronger post-pandemic demand. Kakuyasu fell 3.4% after the alcohol retailer withdrew its profit outlook for the current year through March 2022, citing uncertainties over renewed government bans on serving alcohol in the restaurants. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

