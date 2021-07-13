Singapore’s Temasek Reports Record Portfolio, Boosted by Market Rally





SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) – Singaporean company Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) has announced a 25% increase in the value of its portfolio to a record S $ 381 billion ($ 282 billion) over the course of the year ended March 2021, with gains fueled by a rally in global equities and the public listing of some of its holdings. Ranked among the world’s largest investors, Temasek is anchored in Asia, with 64% exposure to the region as measured by the underlying assets of its portfolio companies, most of which are in China and Singapore. The increase in the value of its portfolio was the highest in a decade and came after falling 2.2% the previous year, with the public investor having recorded record investments and divestments in the last year. year, Temasek executives said at a press conference on Tuesday. “The pandemic has accelerated the long-term trends that are shaping our investment position. This is particularly the case for the digitization trend,” said Mukul Chawla, co-head of investments in telecommunications, media and communication. Temasek technology. Chawla said the shift to working from home has generated demand for online services, payments, digital health and technology platforms, prompting some of Temasek’s private companies to go public. Airbnb (ABNB.O) and food delivery company Doordash (DASH.N) were among the companies in the investor’s portfolio that were publicly traded. Unlike many public investors, the majority of Temasek’s investments are in equities, with unlisted assets making up 45% of its total portfolio. After falling sharply in the first quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 erupted, global equities saw a strong rally, with the MSCI Asian Ex-Japan Equity Index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) surging 55% as of March 31, 2021 and the Singapore’s Straits Times (.STI) up 28%. Temasek’s main public holdings include DBS Group (DBSM.SI), China Construction Bank (0399.HK), Alibaba Group and Standard Chartered (STAN.L). Temasek’s one-year total shareholder return reached 24.54% in the year to March, down from 2.28% a year earlier. The Americas again accounted for the largest share of new investments made by Temasek last year, followed by Singapore and China. Commenting on the regulatory actions China has taken on its tech companies, Temasek executives said they would likely not result in any change in Temasek’s investment strategy, and they viewed China’s shares as the one of the many risks to their investments. ($ 1 = 1.3505 Singapore dollars) Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christopher Cushing Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

