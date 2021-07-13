Stock market today: stocks maintain their altitude with second quarter results on the bridge





The major indices largely kicked off the new week the same way they left the last: by registering more gains thanks to the highest perches of all time. On a day of low news, much of the market optimism was likely related to what was to come – the start of a second quarter earnings season that many believe will be full of a explosive growth from year to year. “To date, the S&P 500 is expected to post earnings growth (year over year) of 64.0% for the second quarter,” said John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet. “If 64.0% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will be the highest earnings growth rate reported by the index since the fourth quarter of 2009 (109.1%).” A few individual names have stood out in today’s business. You’re here (TSLA, + 4.4%) surged after UBS analysts said the company should benefit from Germany’s extension of a € 9,000 subsidy for purchases of electric vehicles. And Disney (DIS, + 4.2%) won after its latest Marvel movie, Black Widow, grossed $ 80 million at the box office and over $ 60 million more from its Disney + streaming service. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. The major indices haven’t moved much, but they have continued to reset the record books. the Dow Jones Industrial Average(+ 0.4% at 34,996), S&P 500 Index (+ 0.4% to 4,384) and Nasdaq Composite (+ 0.2% to 14,733) all finished with new closing highs.

Other stock market action today: Small cap Russel 2000 ended up 0.08% to 2,281.

ended up 0.08% to 2,281. L Brands (LB) jumped 4.2% after the retailer said its board of directors approved the split of its Victoria’s Secret brand into its own publicly traded company. The new company will be called Victoria’s Secret & Co. and will likely begin trading on Tuesday August 3 under the symbol “VSCO”. L Brands, meanwhile, will change its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc., and is also expected to begin trading under its new symbol, “BBWI,” on August 3.

(LB) jumped 4.2% after the retailer said its board of directors approved the split of its Victoria’s Secret brand into its own publicly traded company. The new company will be called Victoria’s Secret & Co. and will likely begin trading on Tuesday August 3 under the symbol “VSCO”. L Brands, meanwhile, will change its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc., and is also expected to begin trading under its new symbol, “BBWI,” on August 3. It was another volatile session for Galactic Virgo (SPCE), which fell 17.3% after the company launched a test space flight over the weekend with founder Richard Branson on board. Weighing in on SPCE today, however, was news of its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell $ 500 million of common stock. Even with today’s decline, the stock remains up 71.5% for the year to date.

(SPCE), which fell 17.3% after the company launched a test space flight over the weekend with founder Richard Branson on board. Weighing in on SPCE today, however, was news of its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell $ 500 million of common stock. Even with today’s decline, the stock remains up 71.5% for the year to date. U.S. Crude Oil Futures fell 0.6% to close at $ 74.10 a barrel.

fell 0.6% to close at $ 74.10 a barrel. Gold Futures slipped 0.3% to $ 1,805.90 an ounce.

slipped 0.3% to $ 1,805.90 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 0.06% to 16.17.

fell 0.06% to 16.17. Bitcoinlost 1.8% to $ 32,844.97. “After a 50% correction in the crypto markets, we are in a mode of consolidation which is healthy for the next bull run,” said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. “Yes [Bitcoin] holds support at 30,000 throughout the summer, I think we’re set for a big rally in Q4. “ Where to find above-average yield It’s hard to find much to fault with a stock market that has been steadily setting records for weeks. But a cohort of investors might have a little gripe: It’s terribly difficult to find high-quality sources of sufficient return. The return on the S&P 500 fell to 1.34% from 1.91% a year ago, according to data from Nasdaq’s Quandl platform, its lowest return since 2001. Fortunately, there are always a few corners of the market that are generally good for an above average return. Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), for example, may be fewer in number than they were years ago, but single-digit average returns are common among them. Many funds and stocks that pay monthly dividends also tend to generate significant income. But if you appreciate a variety of choices when building your income portfolio, we’ve got a collection of stocks you can get started with. These 10 high-quality stocks each have a return of at least 4%, or three times the S&P 500 average, and each gets a favorable collective nod from the analysts covering them.

