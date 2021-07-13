Humiliated Seattle mom threatened by flight attendant for dirty diaper on KIRO 7 News Seattle plane

SEATTLE – A Seattle woman searches for answers after she says she was harassed and threatened by a flight attendant over her child’s dirty diaper.

It’s very frustrating, the whole situation is humiliating, degrading, discriminatory, Farah Naz Khan told KIRO-7 as she stood on a sidewalk in her Seattle neighborhood on Monday.

Just three days ago, she wasn’t sure she could return to western Washington, after she said an airline employee threatened to put her on the no-fly list. .

Farah said it all started when her 23-month-old daughter soiled her diaper on a flight from Montana to Houston on Friday morning.

She purchased the ticket through the United Airlines flight, but this specific flight and plane was operated by one of Uniteds’ express carriers, Mesa Air Group.

During the flight, my daughter pooped, like babies do, Khan said.

Khan said there were no changing stations at the front of the plane, so she went to the back. She changed her daughter’s diaper, placed the dirty diaper in a scented diaper bag, and then threw it in the toilet bin.

Having done this several times, she believed she had disposed of it correctly.

The flight attendant in the back started screaming, did you just throw a diaper on your back? You can’t do this, it’s biohazardous! Farah said, reiterating what the flight attendant in her section told her.

Khan said the flight attendant continued to yell at and humiliate him, which only made matters worse. Khan said the flight attendant then forced her to take the dirty diaper out of the trash, which she described as one of the most humiliating and degrading experiences of her life.

It’s absolutely disgusting, he didn’t apologize even in the slightest bit, Khan shook his head.

I’ve always bothered him even though I dug in the bathroom trash cans in the middle of a pandemic, she continued. I’m pretty sure it was a lot more dangerous to my health than the diaper in the trash would have been for anyone else on the plane.

Kahn asked the other flight attendant on board for a trash bag so she could keep the soiled diaper at her feet for the remainder of the flight, before throwing it into the terminal.

The second flight attendant told Kahn that she had already got rid of the diaper properly, but when they tried to sort the situation out, the first flight attendant told Kahn: I’m not going. engage with you.

Kahn was so upset with the whole ordeal that she filed a customer service complaint with United while they were still in the terminal and figured that would be it.

But then what started out as a customer service issue turned into a privacy breach.

Three hours later, she received three calls from an unidentified 1-800 phone number.

When I picked up, it was the same flight attendant who said I had been placed on the no-fly list due to a biohazard incident, Kahn said.

Kahn said the person on the other end of the phone didn’t leave a message the first two times she called and only identified as a United Airlines employee when she answered.

I said, if that’s true, I’m going to have to seek legal redress because I’ve already filed a complaint with customer service about this incident, she explained. When I said that, the tone completely changed from the person on the other end of the phone, from faking that threat about the no-fly list to simply humiliating, degrading and verbally harassing me and my family. .

Kahn said the man on the phone started to refer to her and her family as you.

He said you people take your kids everywhere you should just drive everywhere don’t you all know nobody wants to listen to your kids?

Deeply offended, worried about her privacy and having already filed a formal complaint with the airline, Farah then launched a social media campaign, explaining the situation and asking others for help.

I’m so sorry you had to endure this nightmare, Khan said, reading the messages aloud from his iPhone.

Wow he needs to be fired, no one deserves to be treated like that, Khan continued to read among the list of hundreds of comments.

Khan said the airline quickly got wind of the post and reached out to say they would step up this through the appropriate channels.

She didn’t hear from the airline again until Sunday, by which time the social media post had gained more weight.

I got another call from United Airlines on Sunday, still no response, how did they get my information? What other information did he have access to? Kahn said.

Khan said she is now seeking legal recourse and has already filed a report with the FAA.

Now, more than anything, she wants answers.

If you reject anti-family, if you reject discrimination, if you reduce it to just a case of a breach of privacy, that in itself is incredibly blatant, said Khan. Accessing my personal information, calling me, threatening me, bullying my family, verbally harassing us even without everything else is a horrible incident that I hope no one else has to go through.

Farah was able to board her return flight to Seattle on Monday.

KIRO-7 contacted Mesa Air Group; they did not return the request for comment.

