Nokia plans to raise outlook for full year, citing strong quarter





The Nokia logo is seen on the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus in Nozay, near Paris, France, on June 30, 2020. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo

STOCKHOLM, July 13 (Reuters) – Finland’s Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Tuesday said it plans to raise its outlook for the year as activity picks up in the second quarter, pushing up shares in the manufacturer of ‘telecommunications equipment more than 6%. The company, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 when releasing second-quarter results, previously forecast 2021 net sales of € 20.6 billion to € 21.8 billion (€ 24.4 to 25.85 billion). billions of dollars). Nokia was battling Nordic rival Ericsson (ERICb.ST) as product missteps at the start of 5G hampered growth and led to changes in its direction. But under Pekka Lundmark’s leadership, Nokia has regained lost ground by changing its operating model, cutting costs, laying off thousands of employees, and forging new partnerships with tech and telecommunications companies. “Our performance in the first half of the year demonstrated this through good cost control and also benefited from the strength of several of our end markets,” CEO Lundmark said in a statement. A spokesperson declined to give more details. Nokia, which posted better than expected quarterly results in April, also expected an operating margin of between 7% and 10%. “The market is already near the peak of revenue and margin forecasts,” OP analyst Kimmo Stenvall said. “Nokia just hosted a capital markets day and issued long term goals / directions and has now had two very strong quarters.” The company has also received a boost as Huawei’s (HWT.UL) withdrawal from several European markets has given it access to new markets and a feud between the Swedish government and Huawei will likely see Nokia get more business. 5G in China later this year. ($ 1 = € 0.8433) Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European correspondent for technology and telecommunications, based in Stockholm, Essi Lehto in Helsinki; Editing by Johan Ahlander, Niklas Pollard and Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

