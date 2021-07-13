Séraphine valued 150m ahead of the float





// Séraphine’s market capitalization reaches around 150.2 million euros before the free float // It confirms the successful listing of its initial public offering at 295 pence per ordinary share // Conditional trading in Seraphine shares is expected to begin on the London Stock Exchange at 8 a.m. today. Seraphine has announced the success of its IPO at 295 pence per common share as it prepares to go public. Based on the share price, the online maternity retailer said its market capitalization would be around 150.2 million at the start of conditional trading on the main listed securities market of the London Stock Exchange. Seraphine said the IPO includes 20,677,011 new shares issued by the company to raise gross proceeds of approximately 61 million, and 4,931,278 selling shares sold by certain existing shareholders, which equates to a total offering. of about 75.5 million. READ MORE: Immediately after its admission to the London Stock Exchange, Seraphine declared that its issued share capital would be 50,902,011 ordinary shares. Conditional trading in the retailer’s shares is expected to begin on the London Stock Exchange at 8 am today under the symbol “BUMP”. We are absolutely delighted to begin our journey as a public company by joining the main market of the London Stock Exchange, improving our visibility and providing us with the platform to realize our international growth plans ”, said the Director General of Seraphine, David N Williams. “I am delighted with the strong support we have received for our IPO and would like to welcome our new shareholders to the register. I would like to thank the entire Seraphine team who have worked so hard to grow the company since its inception in 2002, as well as our customers, who trust Seraphine on a daily basis to support them at such an important time in their lives. . This exciting next step in the business journey will allow us to build on our existing strong fundamentals, reach more customers globally, and continue to deliver innovative designs that support the motherhood journey. Click here to subscribe to the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter



