Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is so popular it adds nuggets to the menu





The item will be available from July 27 for Popeyes customers in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The nuggets will essentially be smaller, breadless versions of the sandwich. Like the chicken used in the company’s popular sandwich, the nuggets are breaded in buttermilk and fried.

“Popeyes is not immune to macroeconomic factors impacting the entire industry,” a spokesperson for Popeyes said, adding that the team works with its procurement team on a daily basis.

Nonetheless, the channel is confident the deployment will go smoothly after all, it has already faced shortages.

When Popeyes first presented their chicken sandwich in August 2019, customers flocked to the restaurant chain and the sandwich sold out in less than two weeks. The brand said at the time that the “extraordinary demand” had taken it by surprise. The chain brought the menu item back in fall 2019. Popeyes said at the time that it made sure it had enough products to meet demand and hired more employees to prepare for the relaunch. The experience helped Popeyes prepare to launch their nuggets, according to the spokesperson, who said the chain was “confident in the changes in sourcing, forecasting and staffing since the launch of the chicken sandwich.” . The chicken sandwich has been a great addition to the Popeyes menu. Sales of all Popeyes restaurants jumped about 42% to $ 1.3 billion in the last three months of 2019, compared to the same period a year earlier, thanks in large part to the stimulus. Since then, the sandwich has continued to drive sales for Popeyes. International restaurant brands QSR “Popeyes biggest highlight is a solid and continued performance that our chicken sandwich drives for the company,” Jose Cil, CEO of Popeyes parent company, said on an analyst call in April discussing the company’s first quarter results. “With the success of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, the team is motivated to continue the pipeline of menu innovation for the long term,” he said. The chain has already tried to recreate the success of its chicken sandwich with another product. Earlier this year, Popeyes introduced a fish sandwich, made with the same bread and pickles used in their chicken sandwich, for a limited time. Cil called this product “a great addition to our chicken sandwich”.

