Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Loaded and Wacky Chicken Burger Brings a Modern Flair to American Cuisine
Burgers are essentially more fancy sandwiches, a thick piece of meat enclosed between crisp lettuce, onion, tomato and other vegetables, drizzled with sauces, cheese and set in two pieces of bread, and generally burgers are used for burgers.
This Chicken Burger with Gravy Recipe from Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is perfect for those who love their burgers but still feel like they’re lacking in flavor and moisture.
Ingredients for the chicken burger recipe in sauce
Hamburger buns 4
English mustard paste 4 teaspoons
Few iceberg lettuce
4 slices cheese
Tomato rings 12
Fried potato wedges 8
Tomato ketchup for serving
fries for serving
chicken patty
2 cups ground chicken
Onion, finely chopped 1 medium
Celery, finely chopped 1 inch stick
Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp
Fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon
Dried mixed herbs 1 1/2 teaspoons
Salt to taste
Cracked black pepper to taste
Egguf 1
Shallow Frying Oil
sauce
Butter 2 tablespoons
Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp
Celery, sliced 1 inch
Carrot, chopped 1 tbsp
Onion, finely chopped 1 small
Refined flour (maida) 2 tablespoons
2 cups chicken broth
Salt to taste
Cracked black pepper to taste
Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons
Fresh parsley, chopped 1 tbsp
Method
Step 1
To prepare chicken patties, take the ground chicken in a bowl, add the onion, celery, garlic, fresh rosemary, dried mixed herbs, salt and crushed peppercorns. Crack the egg into the bowl and mix well.
2nd step
Divide the chicken mixture into 8 equal portions, shape them into patties and place them on a plate.
Step 3
To prepare the sauce, heat the butter in a non-stick pan, add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the celery, carrot and onion, mix and sauté for 1-2 minutes.
Step 4
Add flour, mix well and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. Add the chicken broth, whisk and cook until the mixture is smooth and slightly thick.
Step 5
Add salt and crushed peppercorns and whisk. Add the Worcestershire sauce, whisk and cook for 1 minute. Add the parsley and mix well. Transfer to a bowl.
Step 6
Heat enough oil in another nonstick skillet, place the chicken patties in it and fry on a shallow depth, turning them over, until evenly cooked and golden on both sides. Drain on paper towels.
Step 7
Cut the hamburger buns in half horizontally and toast them on the cut side in the same nonstick skillet until golden brown.
Step 8
To prepare each burger, apply 1 teaspoon of English mustard paste to the toasted side of the base half, place 2-3 leaves of iceberg lettuce, a chicken patty, 1 slice of cheese, 3 slices of tomatoes, a another chicken patty, 2 potato wedges one on top of the other on the base half of the bun. Drizzle with the sauce, cover with the top half of the bread, toasted side down, and secure with a stick of satay.
Step 9
Arrange them on individual plates and serve hot with ketchup and fries.
