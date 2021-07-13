Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Loaded and Wacky Chicken Burger Brings a Modern Flair to American Cuisine





Burgers are essentially more fancy sandwiches, a thick piece of meat enclosed between crisp lettuce, onion, tomato and other vegetables, drizzled with sauces, cheese and set in two pieces of bread, and generally burgers are used for burgers. This Chicken Burger with Gravy Recipe from Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is perfect for those who love their burgers but still feel like they’re lacking in flavor and moisture. Ingredients for the chicken burger recipe in sauce Hamburger buns 4 English mustard paste 4 teaspoons Few iceberg lettuce 4 slices cheese Tomato rings 12 Fried potato wedges 8 Tomato ketchup for serving fries for serving chicken patty 2 cups ground chicken Onion, finely chopped 1 medium Celery, finely chopped 1 inch stick Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp Fresh rosemary 1 teaspoon Dried mixed herbs 1 1/2 teaspoons Salt to taste Cracked black pepper to taste Egguf 1 Shallow Frying Oil sauce Butter 2 tablespoons Garlic, chopped 1 tbsp Celery, sliced ​​1 inch Carrot, chopped 1 tbsp Onion, finely chopped 1 small Refined flour (maida) 2 tablespoons 2 cups chicken broth Salt to taste Cracked black pepper to taste Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons Fresh parsley, chopped 1 tbsp Method Step 1 To prepare chicken patties, take the ground chicken in a bowl, add the onion, celery, garlic, fresh rosemary, dried mixed herbs, salt and crushed peppercorns. Crack the egg into the bowl and mix well. 2nd step Divide the chicken mixture into 8 equal portions, shape them into patties and place them on a plate. Step 3 To prepare the sauce, heat the butter in a non-stick pan, add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the celery, carrot and onion, mix and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Step 4 Add flour, mix well and sauté for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. Add the chicken broth, whisk and cook until the mixture is smooth and slightly thick. Step 5 Add salt and crushed peppercorns and whisk. Add the Worcestershire sauce, whisk and cook for 1 minute. Add the parsley and mix well. Transfer to a bowl. Step 6 Heat enough oil in another nonstick skillet, place the chicken patties in it and fry on a shallow depth, turning them over, until evenly cooked and golden on both sides. Drain on paper towels. Step 7 Cut the hamburger buns in half horizontally and toast them on the cut side in the same nonstick skillet until golden brown. Step 8 To prepare each burger, apply 1 teaspoon of English mustard paste to the toasted side of the base half, place 2-3 leaves of iceberg lettuce, a chicken patty, 1 slice of cheese, 3 slices of tomatoes, a another chicken patty, 2 potato wedges one on top of the other on the base half of the bun. Drizzle with the sauce, cover with the top half of the bread, toasted side down, and secure with a stick of satay. Step 9 Arrange them on individual plates and serve hot with ketchup and fries. Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

