The dollar tiptoes towards inflation, a testimony from Powell
- Traders say CPI surprises on either side can move the USD
- Major moves slightly ahead of data expected at 12:30 GMT
- EUR at $ 1.1868, JPY at 110.37 per dollar
SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) – Currency markets were on the alert and the dollar fell a few ticks on Tuesday, ahead of US inflation data which traders said could offer clues as to when. reduction and rate hikes.
The possibility of hikes – highlighted by an unexpected change in tone from the Federal Reserve last month – has boosted the dollar in recent weeks as investors reassessed their assumption of prolonged low rates in the United States.
Against the euro, the greenback edged down during the Asian session to $ 1.1868, although the dollar still rose about 2.2% against the common currency in one month.
Inflation data looming in the United States aside, further developments in the euro were brought under control by Monday’s comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who signaled a conciliatory change in forward-looking orientations.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. consumer price index to rise 0.5% from May and 4.9% from a year earlier. Dealers believe that failure on either side could move the greenback and the bond market by changing expectations on interest rates.
“My playbook deep in the envelope is that we would need an annual number north of 5.5% to really set this market on fire,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone , claiming it could increase bond yields and the dollar.
“A figure below 4.5% in the headlines and we should see USD / JPY and USD / CHF under pressure,” he said.
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes also sees the risks to the dollar on the downside and expects a bigger reaction – a rise in the yen – if inflation is indeed insufficient and investors believe that a easy policy may take a little longer.
The data is due at 12:30 GMT.
In Asia, the latest Japanese currency stood at 110.37 per dollar. The Swiss franc held steady at 0.9146 per dollar, close to a one-month high. The Australian dollar edged up to $ 0.7491 and the British pound rose 0.1% to $ 1.3895.
POWELL, RBNZ IN FRONT
Beyond inflation, other tests are looming for the dollar in upcoming Federal Reserve officials’ appearances, as markets are overly sensitive to any discussion of an anticipated cut.
President Jerome Powell testifies before Congress Wednesday and Thursday while officials Neel Kashkari, Raphael Bostic and Eric Rosengren make appearances on Tuesday.
Traders are also looking to New Zealand on Wednesday, when inflation data is expected and the central bank meets for the first time since a strong survey of companies prompted swap markets to incorporate rate hikes from November.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is not expected to change its policy or publish forecasts, but an adjustment of its guidance is possible.
“The narrative is expected to approve current market prices,” Westpac analyst Imre Speizer said in a note, a move he said could give the kiwifruit a slight boost. “Our hawkish scenario (a 25% chance in our opinion) includes an implicit signal that tightening could begin at any time in the next few meetings.”
The New Zealand dollar last rose 0.1% to $ 0.6993, just below its 20-day moving average.
Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan hit a nearly a week high after surprisingly strong trade data allayed fears of a slowdown in what has been the world’s strongest economic recovery.
It last traded at 6.4655 to the dollar.
The US dollar index was stable at 92.222. Cryptocurrencies were under pressure, with bitcoin falling 1% to $ 32,789 and ether falling below its 200-day moving average at $ 1,990.
