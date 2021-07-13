SonicShares ETFs to ring New York opening bell

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SonicShares ETFs is pleased to announce that it will ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. SonicShares Thematic ETFs provide the sector – targeted exposure to targeted investment themes.

We are very excited to be able to come together at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell to mark the recent ETF launch of SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines (NYSE Arca: TRYP), said Paul Somma, Founder by SonicShares. TRYP is designed for investors looking to take advantage of the global reopening and resulting travel upturn by providing exposure to three major components of the travel industry: airlines, hotels and cruise lines.

SonicShares has partnered with Tidal ETF Services to market TRYP. For more information on TRYP, please visit: www.sonicshares.com/TRYP

About SonicShares

SonicShares draws on more than a decade of experience in the development and refinement of exchange traded products. SonicShares leverages this experience to recognize dominant trends at scale and, in turn, develops thematic ETFs that seek to provide exposure to companies and sectors that will benefit from these trends. To learn more about SonicShares, please visit www.sonicshares.com.

Investors should carefully consider investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses before investing. For a prospectus or a simplified prospectus containing this information and other information about the Fund,Click here. Read the prospectus or simplified prospectus carefully before investing.

Risks of the Fund:An investment in the Fund is subject to many risks, including the possible loss of capital. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks which may cause their prices to fluctuate. As with all ETFs, shares of the Fund can be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price should normally approximate the net asset value per share (NAV) of the Fund, but the market price can sometimes be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history. There are a limited number of financial institutions authorized to buy and sell shares directly with the Fund, and there may be a limited number of other liquidity providers in the market. There can be no assurance that the shares of the Fund will trade at any volume, or not at all, on any stock exchange. Low trading activity may cause stocks to trade at a significant discount to the net asset value. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for a full description of the main risks.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in one industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such a case, the value of Shares may rise and fall more than the value of stocks which invest in securities of companies in a wider range of industries. Investments in securities or other foreign securities instruments involve certain risks that are unrelated to domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of US companies.

The fund is distributed by Forestide Fund Services, LLC.

The SonicShares brand and the SonicShares logo are trademarks of Lucania Investments LLC (the licensor). The Licensor and its affiliates are not affiliated with the Fund Advisor, Sub-Advisor, Index Provider, Trust, Administrator, Custodian, Transfer Agent, Distributor or to one of their respective affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates have no role in the administration or operation of the Fund, nor do they make investment decisions, provide investment advice or act in any way. as investment advisor to the Fund. The Fund is not sold by the Licensor or any of its affiliates. The Licensor and its affiliates make no representations, conditions or warranties, express or implied, to the owners of the Fund or to any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities in general or in the Fund in particular.

Contacts

Leann gaines

[email protected]

847.309.5497