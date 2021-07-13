Business
PayPal’s dominance of mobile payments is coming to an end
FINTECH SNARK TANK OBSERVATIONS
In the world of mobile payments, PayPal is the Big Kahuna with over 377 million users generating nearly $ 1,000 billion in payment volume on 15.4 billion transactions in 2020. Its dominance over competitors like Apple Pay , Google Pay and Square Cash App is under attack. , However.
Adoption and use of mobile payment applications
It’s no surprise that the pandemic has spurred the adoption of mobile payment apps. According to a study from Cornerstone Advisors conducted in December 2020, nearly eight in 10 smartphone owners have at least one mobile payment app on their smartphone, with the PayPal app installed on nearly two-thirds of all smartphones.
PayPal and Square Cash App are the most frequently used apps with just under half of their users using the app to make purchases on a weekly basis. About four in 10 Apple Pay users make purchases with the app every week, and Google Pay lags behind with just three in 10 users making frequent purchases.
PayPal is the top rated mobile payment app
Clearly, PayPal dominates in terms of the breadth of adoption and frequency of use. How do they do?
The NielsenIQ study examined the opinions of mobile payment app users on 37 different functional, emotional and social benefits of using mobile payment apps. The benefits have been combined into 10 factors for choosing mobile payment.
Seven out of 10 pilots were rated as a PayPal app strength, and in three of them PayPal was seen as having a significant competitive advantage
In contrast, Apple Pay was only rated as having a strength on convenience and the ability to pay anywhere, rated average in half of drivers, and rated below average on benefits.
Google Country ratings were worse. Mobile payment was rated above average for its ability to pay anywhere, but rated as average in eight out of 10 drivers. Social benefits were seen as a weakness (the lowest score).
PayPal’s dominance is under attack
PayPal is unlikely to become obsolete, but it will see its dominance in mobile payments erode because: 1) Google transforms Google Pay; 2) Buy Now, Pay Later is gaining ground in the United States; and 3) the adoption and use of network payments is growing.
Consumers are showing strong interest in Google Pay features
Over the past year, Google has transformed its Google Pay offering, and I’m willing to bet that the opinions of many NielsenIQ BASES survey respondents are based on older versions of the app.
A recent study of Cornerstone Advisors and Strategy Corps assessed consumer interest in Google Pay’s features and their intentions to open a Google Plex account when it was announced.
The strong interest in these features and the addition of real checking account capabilities built into Google Pay will drive adoption and use over the next few years, likely to the detriment of PayPal and even Apple Pay.
Buy now, pay later Usage explodes in the US
Although the PayPals BillMeLater service was one of the first (if not the first) digital purchase now, pay later (BNPL) service available in the United States, new entrants like Affirm, Klarna, AfterPay and FuturePay have encroached on on PayPal’s dominance in space.
A study of Cornerstone Advisors estimated that PayPal still had a 36% market share of the U.S. BNPL market in 2020, but the above four competitors captured 46% of the market.
An unpublished projection from Cornerstone estimates that BNPL-related retail purchases in the United States will grow from around $ 24 billion in 2020 to around $ 100 billion in 2021.
The share of PayPal’s competitors is expected to continue to grow as they continue to develop a strong presence in the United States, but also because consumers can use their services in the Apple Pay and Google Pay applications.
It seems highly unlikely that PayPal will open up its digital wallet to its BNPL competitors.
Network payments will erode PayPal payment volume
Three-quarters of consumers with a smartphone have at least one merchant mobile app installed on their device. In any given week, Americans have roughly $ 3.2 billion in 10 of the top merchant mobile apps.
It’s little potatoes today. As this activity increases, online payment activity will shift from PayPal to merchant apps.
Additionally, Square, whose frequency of user payments is roughly the same as PayPal, is rapidly growing both its user base and its merchant network.
This all adds up to a reduction in PayPal’s dominance of mobile payments.
PayPal does not take this session
PayPal is feeling the pressure.
This is one of the reasons the company is talking about becoming a great app. A great PayPal app has little to do with meeting consumer needs or demands and everything to do with fighting competition for the relationship between consumers and merchants.
As competitors like Square, Shopify, and Stripe expand their support capabilities across the full spectrum of the merchant value chain, the networks or platforms that PayPal’s competitors are building threaten to take PayPal out of business.
PayPal responds. In its February 2021 investor presentation, the company discussed its plans to create a comprehensive trading platform.
On the consumer side, PayPal has taken smart action. The company now allows its customers to buy (or invest in) cryptocurrencies and use them to make purchases.
But overall, PayPal finds itself in a new position by playing defense instead of offense in the mobile payments war.
For NielsenIQ BASES Global Mobile Payment Choice Factors Report, click here.
