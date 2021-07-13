JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs exceed analysts’ expectations

Big banks are making big profits as customers shed the pandemic and traders take hold of busy markets.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank by assets, reported second-quarter net income of $ 11.9 billion on Tuesday, up from $ 4.7 billion a year earlier. Its earnings per share of $ 3.78 and revenue of $ 30.5 billion exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Consumers are starting to spend more on travel and entertainment, and they’re also buying homes and cars faster, the bank said. Its investment banking fees were the highest on record, supported by a warm market for mergers and acquisitions.

Consumer and wholesale balance sheets remain exceptionally strong as the economic outlook continues to improve, said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgans, in a declaration.

The company’s confidence in the rebound was reflected in the $ 3 billion release of its rainy day fund that was set aside for an expected attack of consumer defaults that never failed. emerged, thanks to strong government stimulus efforts that helped keep many Americans afloat. Net write-offs, or the debt the bank has given up on trying to collect, fell 53%, reflecting the increasingly healthy condition of our customers and clients, Dimon said.

Goldman Sachs also reported larger profit for the quarter compared to the same period a year ago, earning nearly $ 5.5 billion on revenue of nearly $ 15.4 billion. On a per share basis, Goldman’s posting of $ 15.02 was much higher than Wall Street’s prediction of $ 9.88. Analysts expected Goldman’s profit to be just $ 3.4 billion.

But compared to the first three months of 2021, its profits were lower, indicating that the bank and Wall Street competitors may be reaching the end of the frenzied trading period sparked by the pandemic.