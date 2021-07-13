Pacer ETFs Launches 2 Dividend ETFs in Partnership with Metaurus Advisors | Business





MALVERN, Pa .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 13, 2021– ETF Pacer (Pacer), an ETF provider that offers strategy-oriented and rules-based ETFs, is proud to announce the launch of two large-cap U.S. dividend ETFs, in partnership with a financial innovation firm and asset management, Metaurus Advisors, LLC (Metaur). The two unique new dividend-focused ETFs are now available on the New York Stock Exchange: We are excited to partner with Metaurus on these funds given their expertise, shares Pacer ETFs Distributor Chairman Sean OHara. The focus on the cash flow and income needs of the portfolio is not disappearing, and the market has shown a keen interest in strategies that creatively meet this demand. At Pacer ETF, we believe these two funds answer that call. Rick Silva, Partner and Senior Managing Director of Metaurus Advisors, explains their decision to partner with Pacer on these funds: Pacer’s strategic approach and a keen sense of industry needs are what drew us to this partnership and the creation of these innovative technology-based ETFs. Our team looks forward to bringing together our shared knowledge in the ETF space to offer unique solutions for investors looking to combine a multiple of index dividend yield with diverse and broad exposure to the market. In recent weeks, Pacer has celebrated his sixth anniversary while exceeding $ 7 billion in assets under management. The company also just launched its July series of the Pacer Swan SOS ETF family. For more information on Pacer ETFs, please visit PacerETFs.com. About Pacer ETFs Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 38 ETFs and over $ 7.6 billion in assets under management, as of July 12, 2021. Pacer ETFs are focused on meeting the needs of investors across its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com. About Metaurus Advisors Metaurus Advisors is an innovation-driven asset management company dedicated to providing unique financial solutions to solve today’s most pressing investment challenges. Metaurus seeks to change the investment landscape, both nationally and internationally, by providing the market with thoughtful financial tools, not generic products. The executives of Metaurus pioneered structured note platforms at Merrill Lynch (1990-1997), Morgan Stanley (1995-2005) and Wells Fargo (2005-2018). Disclosures Before investing, you should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy can be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or by calling 1-877-577-2000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including possible loss of capital. Pacer ETF shares can be bought and sold on the stock exchange through a brokerage account. ETF brokerage commissions and expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and may include factors such as derivatives risk, dividend risk, stock market risk, ETF risks, futures risk, risk of ‘government bonds, index provider risk, large cap investment risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, other investment company risk, passive investment risk, risk of ‘tracking error, risk of stopping trading and / or special risks of exchange-traded funds. NON FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT GUARANTEED BANK Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, a subsidiary of Pacer Consultants, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005269/en/ CONTACT: Media Trevor Davis Gregory FCA for Pacer ETFs 215-475-5931 [email protected] Company Ashlee Thomson for Pacer ETFs 610-981-6214 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: ETF Pacer Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/13/21 9:30 a.m. / DISC: 07/13/21 9:31 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005269/en

