Business
National Fry Day: McDonalds, Wendys, Burger King and more offer free fries
Tuesday is frying day? National fry day.
If you’re looking to celebrate this July 13 holiday, MassLive has a list of deals and places to enjoy the beloved fried dish.
Burger King customers can get a free average French fries order with a $ 1 purchase when ordering on the app.
McDonalds offers free medium fries to members of the MyMcDonalds Rewards program who use the app. McDonalds has personally renamed National French Fry Day to World Famous Fan Day as part of the launch of its new rewards program.
In addition to this celebration, the famous fast food chain will host a world famous fan contest where 66 people, one for each year since the restaurant’s founding, will earn 1 million MyMcDonalds Rewards points. Also as part of the contest, a fan will win free fries for life, valued at $ 19,685. Those interested in entering the contest must share why they are McDonalds’ most loyal fans on Twitter Tuesday. They should also tag @McDonalds, include the hashtag, #MyMcDonaldsFanContest, and the abbreviation for their original state, like #MA. This contest runs until July 20.
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes
Celebrate National French Fries Day with Mooyah by tagging a photo of your ketchup art for a chance to win a $ 50 MOOYAH gift card. They also have a rolling offer where customers can get a free order of French fries when they download the app and sign up for Mooyah Rewards.
In honour of National French Fries Day, Smashburger offers $ 1 Smashfries. Customers can get $ 1 worth of full-size fries with any sandwich purchase, and they’ll donate $ 1 to local Boys and Girls clubs.
Wayback Burgers is offering customers a free side dish of fries with any burger or sandwich ordered through the app on Tuesday. If you want to try a new sandwich, Wayback has three limited-time options, the Guac Burger, Tangerine Lemonade, and Tangerine Milkshake, available until September 6.
Wendys is giving away a Free Large Fry with any in-app purchase on July 13, 2021. To apply this offer, apply the in-app offer to your mobile order or scan it in person.
If you are looking to support local businesses as part of your celebration, MassLive has reviewed many popular fry options in the state as part of the Best of Mass series. Below is the ranking of Massachusetts French fries destinations in the order in which MassLive has judged them. Each link will take you to a YouTube video featuring each spot. In the article, readers can see summaries of restaurants and the individual takes reporters on fries.
