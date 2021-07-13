



FNB Corp. in Pittsburgh buys Baltimore’s largest local bank. The $ 38 billion asset ETF said it had agreed to pay $ 418 million in stock for the $ 2.6 billion Howard Bancorp asset. Howard was founded in 2004 in the suburb of Ellicott City, Maryland, by Mary Ann Scully, 2017 American Bankers Community Banker of the Year . She entered Baltimore in March 2018 by acquiring the $ 1 billion asset of 1st Mariner Bank. Mary Ann Scully founded Howard Bank in 2004. The purchase of Howard’s $ 2.6 billion assets would make the Baltimore FNB the sixth largest bank, with about 4% of the region’s $ 94 billion deposit market, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. This would be FNB’s fourth banking acquisition in Maryland, starting with $ 439. million BankAnnapolis assets in 2013. For FNB, which has focused on expanding its presence in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, the Howard acquisition would tick a key strategic box. Together we will have the sixth largest depot share in the Baltimore market, strengthening our strong presence and providing our organizations with the opportunity to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers, communities and dedicated teams, Vincent Delie, President, President and CEO of FNB, said in a press release. Given the local nature of the transactions, FNB already operates 20 branches in the Baltimore area, the company expects cost savings of 50% of Howards’ non-interest expense base, which totaled 12 , $ 3 million for the quarter ended March 31, and $ 89.4 million for all of 2020, to achieve approximately 85% of cost savings in 2022. The price of $ 418 million is equivalent to $ 21.96 per share, or 160% of Howards’ tangible book value. According to Laurie Hunsicker, analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading, the average price-to-book ratio for all banking transactions in 2021 is 157%. FNB has a long-standing reputation in Maryland as a leading financial institution, said Scully, chairman and CEO of Howards, in the press release. Our partnership will add enviable scale and better access to a full set of products, services and broader market expertise that we believe will result in an enhanced customer experience. The agreement is expected to be finalized in early 2022.

