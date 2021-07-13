Electrify America to double number of electric vehicle chargers as wave of electric vehicles hits market – TechCrunch





Electrify America, the entity created by Volkswagen as part of its deal with U.S. regulators over its diesel emissions fraud scandal, has said it will double the number of its fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. United and Canada by the end of 2025. The commitment, if successful, means that 1,800 fast-charging stations or 10,000 personal chargers will be installed and operational by then. The vast majority (some 1,700 stations) will be installed in the United States and the rest in Canada. This will build on EA’s plans to have around 800 charging stations and around 3,500 personal chargers in the United States by the end of 2021. To date, Electrify America has installed 635 charging stations in the United States. -United. The plan is part of the VW Group’s parent company announcement on Monday to increase public charging infrastructure in North America, Asia and Europe. The expansion aims to increase the number of 150 and 350 kilowatt chargers, or fast chargers. VW or EA have not disclosed how much money will be spent on this new plan. However, an EA spokesperson confirmed that the company would spend more than the $ 2 billion it had previously pledged to invest in clean energy infrastructure over a 10-year period that began in 2017. The decision to double its charging infrastructure in North America was prompted by the rapid growth in electric vehicles expected by virtually all automakers, according to a statement from Electrify America President and CEO Giovanni Palazzo. The electric vehicle market was once the primary arena for Tesla, the Nissan Leaf, and GM’s Chevrolet Bolt EV. And while the majority of vehicles on the road today are gasoline and diesel, a growing number of other electric vehicle models have been or are about to hit the market, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E. , the Porsche Taycan and the Cross Turismo variant. , Hyundai Kona Electric, Jaguar I-Pace, Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV and VW identifier. 4. Electrify America’s original plan was to invest more than $ 2 billion over 10 years in clean energy infrastructure and education. Of this funding, some $ 800 million has been allocated to California, the largest market for electric vehicles in North America. This latest boost will be used to increase chargers in established EV regions in the United States such as California, as well as to push into new states including Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, Virginia- Western, Wyoming and Vermont. The company is also adding chargers to a stretch of highway in the upper Midwest, following similar efforts to promote cross-country travel. The Electrify Canada subsidiary will expand its network to nine provinces, including Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Electrify Canada will also add other stations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, the four provinces where it already has a presence.

