Chinese market regulator approves acquisition of Sogou shares by Tencents





Tencent Cloud booth at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, May 27, 2021 Photo: Chi Jingyi / GT Chinese tech giant Tencent’s offer to acquire Sogou, the country’s second-largest search engine, has received full approval from market regulators, according to public information released by the State Regulatory Administration on Tuesday. markets (SAMR). Tencent’s stock prices soared on Tuesday, up 5% from noon Tuesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the biggest increase since April this year. In July of last year, Tencent announced its intention to acquire all of Sogou at a price of $ 9 per share. The search engine was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, and in September of last year, Sogou said it had entered into a privatization deal. The acquisition has sparked some controversy among Chinese netizens, with some fearing that Sogou could monopolize China’s search industry with the help of Tencent’s resources and capital. Technical analyst Liu Dingding nevertheless said that there were no such risks, because with Baidu taking around half of the market share in the research sector in China and 360 being a market giant, Sogou is unable to hold monopoly status in the field. “This shows that although the government takes action against monopolies, it does not treat companies with the same brush. Instead, the authorities treat each acquisition case differently depending on their nature,” he said. told the Global Times. According to Liu, the acquisition could benefit Sogou to a large extent as the company’s technologies, such as voice recognition and search, require significant big data improvements and must be applied to real-life scenarios. , which Tencent could help a lot with its cloud services and large customer base. Chinese authorities have stepped up their surveillance of the monopoly of Internet giants in the country. On Monday, Tencent was reportedly forced to give up its exclusive copyrights. He was also allegedly asked to pay up to 500,000 yuan ($ 77,350) for the acquisition of his two music streaming platforms, Kugou and Kuwo. World time

