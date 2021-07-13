New concern for Biden: Could Larry Summers be right about inflation?

The government said on Tuesday that the consumer price index rose 5.4% in June from the same month last year, the biggest jump since 2008, as costs for everything from cars and used trucks at restaurant meals and hotel stays, continued to soar. This was the second consecutive month of significantly higher prices. June prices also unexpectedly rose 0.9% from May, contradicting the argument that price increases only look bad from last year, when the pandemic was raging.

Tuesday’s figure exceeded Wall Street expectations and raised fears that the Federal Reserve may have to act faster than expected to put the brakes on the economy in order to avoid skyrocketing prices.

Summers angered the White House and infuriated Democrats with his repeated alarms about Bidens’ plans to spend billions more in federal money, despite being in favor of increased investment in infrastructure.

He was among the strongest voices in Democratic circles to warn of the risk of a prolonged price spike. The White House has mostly dismissed its concerns, saying prices will drop later this year, a view shared by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who will testify before Congress this week.

For his part, Summers now says he’s more concerned than he was when he issued his first warnings.

Those numbers, the strain on the job market and the behavior of housing and asset prices are all rising more worryingly than I was worried a few months ago, he said in an interview on Tuesday. . This raises my level of concern about an overheating economic scenario. There are huge uncertainties in the outlook, but I think the focus should be on overheating right now.

While there is clearly growing concern among senior White House officials, officials maintain that the year-over-year numbers look worse than they are given they are on the rise by compared to depressed price levels at this time in 2020.

The situation will improve, they say, as the economy fully reopens this fall, supply chain issues are addressed, and more workers re-enter the workforce when emergency additional unemployment benefits. will expire in early September.

White House officials also note that Wall Street bond market investors do not appear to be worried about the price spike, given low yields on Treasury bonds.

All of these data points need to be placed against the backdrop of an economy that is rapidly recovering as the United States leads the world in growth, a senior administration official said of the latest figures from inflation.

The official, who was not authorized to speak officially, dismissed claims that Summers had been vindicated. Those most concerned about the inflation situation would tell the story of a spiral that would be difficult to stop, the official said. This point of view is by no means justified by what we have seen in recent months and in fact the opposite is true.

Powell, a Republican expected to be reappointed this year for another term as Fed chairman, says the rise in inflation will be transient and interest rates may remain at historically low levels until the next year and possibly beyond.

While some other central bank officials are now calling for earlier rate hikes to avoid a potentially damaging cost spiral that would hit consumers, Powell delivered a message of continued calm. He will appear before Congress in a pair of highly anticipated hearings beginning Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Republicans, who have hammered the Biden administration over the price hike, are likely to piss off Powell with questions about the inflation numbers and suggest they mean Biden’s spending plans should be strictly limited to- beyond investments in basic infrastructure.

Meanwhile, consumers are worried. A June New York Fed survey released on Monday showed consumers expect prices to rise 4.8% over the next year, the highest reading on record for a dating survey. from 2013.

Tuesday’s numbers shouldn’t allay that anxiety. Even after removing volatile food and energy prices, costs rose 4.5 percent, the highest rate since 1991 and well above estimates of 3.8 percent. Rising housing costs helped push inflation up, jumping 0.5% from last month, the biggest gain since 2005.

Still, many economists say it’s too early to suggest that inflation is really rising in a dangerous way.

We’re still in a wait-and-see mode as to whether it’s transient, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP. Powell will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill as inflation is a highly political issue, albeit only transitory. No one likes inflation.

Summers says inflation concerns should temper Biden’s ambitions to massively increase spending, but not block investments that could improve the economy’s productivity.

The investments Biden is focusing on are critical to the country’s future, he said. Emphasis should be placed on investments such as infrastructure that will increase the potential for economic supply. Inflation fears should shape economic policies, but it would be tragic if they prevented us from making urgent public investments.

Victoria Guida contributed to this story.