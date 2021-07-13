Stocks, Debt Yields Fall on US CPI, Bond Auctions Poor

US consumer prices rise in June

US Treasury Yields Fall After First Bounce

The Treasury auction of 30-year bonds badly received

Overall Asset Performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

NEW YORK / LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) – Bond yields soared and global equity prices fell after hitting new highs on Tuesday after the biggest rise in U.S. inflation in 13 years spooked U.S. investors who have seen stock prices double from last year’s lows.

US equity futures and benchmark yield on US government debt initially fell following news that the US consumer price index jumped 5.4% in June, the most sharp increase since August 2008, said the Department of Labor. Read more

A poorly received Treasury auction triggered a 5 basis point jump in the benchmark 10-year note to 1.413% in the early afternoon, after falling to 1.343%.

The spike in inflation followed a 5.0% increase in the 12 months to May, while the CPI rose 0.9% month-over-month after advancing 0, 6% in May, gains that scared investors.

Wall Street stocks initially took the CPI data in stride to push up tech stocks which typically thrive with low interest rates.

Then came the Treasury’s sale of $ 24 billion 30-year bonds, with a yield, at 2,000%, significantly above the market on the bid deadline, which was 1.976%, said Lou Brien, strategist. market at DRW Holdings in Chicago. .

The jump in inflation is ultimately a negative threat in a market that has seen a remarkable rally from the March 2020 lows, said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“Inflation isn’t the worst news for stocks, but it’s really bad news for bonds,” Meckler said. “You are starting to see some of the potential negatives that could end this incredible rally this year.”

The MSCI Global Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 50 countries, fell 0.15% to 726.27, while the European broad index FTSEurofirst 300 (.FTEU3) rose 0. 07% to close at 1,779.34.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) lost 77.78 points, or 0.22%, to 34,918.4, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 9.85 points, or 0.22 %, to 4,374.78 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 40.06 points, or 0.27%, to 14,693.18.

Traders are eagerly awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any signals on the timing of a potential cut to his bond buying program.

The euro last lost 0.62% to $ 1.1785 and the yen was last up 0.25% to $ 110.6300.

Overnight in Asia, the largest MSCI Asia-Pacific equity index outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 1%, its best daily gain since late June, led by a 1.6% gain in Hong Kong (.HSI), where tech stocks rose significantly. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) was up 0.5% while Australian stocks (.AXJO) ended broadly flat.

In Hong Kong, tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) jumped 3.9% after China’s competition regulator on Tuesday approved plans to privatize China’s No.3 search engine, Sogou Inc (SOGO.N), in a $ 3.5 billion deal.

“We have clearly seen a (new) round of corrections from the tech sector, which is weighing heavily on the Hong Kong stock market, amid concerns over a new round of regulatory crackdowns following the investigation into Didi. In this context, there is room for a short-term rebound, ”said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.

Eurozone government bond yields have fallen in line with those on US Treasuries in recent weeks and are approaching their lowest levels since early April.

The German 10-year bond yield was unchanged at -0.30%, close to a three-month low of -0.344% reached last week.

The South African rand fell to its lowest level in three months, slipping 1.2% to 14.4000 against the dollar, as violence escalated following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma . Read more

Oil prices edged up slightly as supply and expectations of a further reduction in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spread of the COVID-19 variant have capped gains.

Brent crude was up $ 1.19, or 1.58%, to $ 76.35 a barrel. US crude last rose $ 1.09, or 1.47%, to $ 75.19 a barrel.

Spot gold prices rose $ 0.8326, or 0.05%, to $ 1,806.71 per ounce.

Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting Karen Brettell and Saqib Ahmed in New York, Karen Pierog in Chicago, Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Sujata Rao and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Stephen Coates, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Gareth Jones, Dan Grebler and Sonya Hepinstall

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.