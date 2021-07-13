By appointing co-CEO, First Republic signals succession plan





First Republic Bank has announced a long-awaited succession plan by appointing its chairman as co-CEO and also extending the contract of longtime CEO James Herbert until 2022. Hafize Gaye Erkan, who joined First Republic in 2014 and is currently the chairman of the company, becomes co-CEO with immediate effect, the company said. Herbert, whose contract was extended for the fourth time in 2019, will serve as executive chairman after Dec.31, 2022, according to the company. His term as Chairman of the Board of Directors has also been extended for one year until December 31, 2029. Herbert, 75, founded First Republic in 1985 and has served as its President and CEO ever since. The San Francisco bank has generally been silent on its succession plans over the years, but analysts said Tuesday’s announcement likely solidified Erkans’ status as Herbert’s eventual successor. Hafize Gaye Erkan, who appears to be on his way to succeed longtime CEO James Herbert, joined First Republic in 2014 as chief investment officer. The announcement likely signals the board’s intention to eventually appoint Ms Erkan as sole CEO, Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch wrote in a note to investors. We had thought for a long time that this would be the case and it is well deserved. We believe she will be an excellent choice to lead the bank when Mr. Herbert decides to retire. Erkan joined First Republic seven years ago as Chief Investment Officer. She was appointed director of deposits in 2016 and promoted to president of the bank a year later. Originally from Turkey, Erkan holds a doctorate. in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University, and she was previously named one of America’s Most Influential Women Bankers. The company also announced its second quarter results on Tuesday, saying strong loan growth, especially in personal and business loans, generated net income of $ 373.1 million, an increase of 45 % compared to the previous year. Total loans increased 22.7% to $ 123.1 billion. The $ 16.8 billion loan origination was the bank’s highest quarterly volume ever. First Republic’s net interest income rose 27.5% to $ 1 billion, and its net interest margin contracted 2 basis points to 2.68%, the company said. Non-interest income increased 72% to $ 226.6 million, driven by wealth management fees, loan servicing fees and income from life insurance investments. Earnings per share of $ 1.95 is 22 cents higher than the average estimate of analysts polled by FactSet Research Systems.

