Israeli surveillance firm’s Nasdaq plans challenged by digital rights groups

July 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Digital rights groups on Tuesday urged U.S. regulators and investors to block plans by surveillance technology firm Cellebrite to go public on the Nasdaq, claiming the Israeli firm continues to sell tools to repressive governments.

Cellebrite provides digital forensic tools capable of extracting data from cell phones, and its technology is widely used by law enforcement agencies around the world.

In April, the company announced it would go public through a merger with a blank check company, valuing the combined company’s equity at around $ 2.4 billion.

But in an open letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and investors, digital rights groups urged all parties to put the deal on hold until Cellebrite demonstrates that it has taken sufficient measures to comply with human rights.

The coalition of organizations said the company continues to sell its products to repressive regimes and failed to properly disclose the potential risks to investors of human rights violations to which some of its customers are linked.

Multiple actors must combine their power to protect human rights. The SEC, the Nasdaq, investors and policymakers all have roles to play, said Hinako Sugiyama, a lawyer at Access Now, a digital rights group leading the effort.

A spokesperson for Cellebrite said the company has strict licensing policies and restrictions that govern how customers can use our technology and take into account potential customers’ human rights and human rights backgrounds. fight against corruption.

The company’s SEC file indicates that it does not do business with Belarus, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Russia, and Venezuela, in part due to concerns about the company’s rights. human and data security.

Last year, Cellebrite said it would no longer sell to Hong Kong and China after its technology was used by police to hack the phones of opposition figures and protesters. In 2021, it halted sales to Russia and Belarus.

MAJOR CONSEQUENCES?

Environmental groups have often protested against IPOs (initial public offerings) of mining and oil companies, but opposing a case by tech companies on digital rights issues is unusual, the Israeli rights lawyer said. the man Eitay Mack.

Everyone is holding their breath to see what happens with Cellebrite’s IPO, he said, adding that it could have a significant impact on the stock trades of other companies linked by critics to the digital rights violations.

This could have major consequences, he added.

US Congressman Tom Malinowski raised questions last month about Cellebrites Nasdaq’s plans, telling regulators and potential investors the company used to sell tools to the world’s most repressive security forces.

If the industry does not self-regulate, Congress will have to impose stricter requirements on the SEC to control these types of listings, Malinowski said this week.

Tuesday’s letter said that Cellebrites’ sales of surveillance tools continued to allow for the detention, prosecution and harassment of journalists, civil rights activists, dissidents and minorities around the world.

The letter was signed by Access Now, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Privacy International and dozens of other digital rights groups.

Jonathan Rozen, senior Africa researcher at the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Cellebrites tools are in use in many countries where security forces have seized and searched journalists’ phones or computers and committed other abuses.

Last month, attorney Mack wrote to Cellebrite and Israel’s Defense Ministry – which oversees surveillance exports – urging the company not to sell products to the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security in Vietnam in because of human rights issues.

Cellebrite did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its business operations in Vietnam or Africa.

“Their client list is a real problem,” Mack said. (Reporting by Avi Asher-Schapiro @AASchapiro; Editing by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. news.trust.org)