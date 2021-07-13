Virgin Galactic admits pre-launch Branson bike ride never happened





July 13 (Reuters) – Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (SPCE.N) admitted on Tuesday that billionaire founder Richard Branson had never cycled to the launch site of his space flight on Sunday, as shown in a very media coverage included in the company’s webcast. of the event. The video clip showed Branson cycling towards New Mexico state-owned Spaceport America near the town of Truth or Consequences, flanked by two SUVs, and handing his hard hat to an assistant upon his arrival. Branson, 70, is then seen greeting his teammates in their flight suits with a hug, with one of them, Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor, telling him: You’re late, hurry up. On Tuesday, a Virgin Galactic official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters by text message that the video in question was filmed on July 5, the Monday before the flight, and that Branson had not done anything at all. bike on launch day. The footage of Sir Richard Branson shown at the event on Sunday was pre-recorded and misidentified on the show. We regret the error and any confusion it may have caused, the manager said in a text message. It was not clear whether the disclosure that the Sunday bike ride was fictitious would complicate Virgin Galactic’s cross-promotion deal with Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle Corp. Trek had claimed that Branson drove one of his custom bikes to the spaceport on launch day. Representatives for Trek were not immediately available to comment on the matter. Branson touted his rocket-plane ride, the company’s first fully-crewed vehicle test flight to space, as a forerunner of a new era of astrotourism, with the company he founded ready to begin commercial operations next year. The alleged Sunday bike ride seemed to characterize his public figure as an adventurous corporate executive whose Virgin brands – from airlines to music companies – have been linked to exploits of crossing the ocean aboard sailboats and of hot air balloons. The video clip of the bike was posted on Branson’s Twitter feed shortly before the Sunday launch. Virgin also aired the clip, with the tagline “earlier today,” during his live presentation of theft. Branson, himself, made mention of the bike ride from the scene of a post-flight celebration at the spaceport, telling a crowd of supporters, “It’s so great to arrive by bike, through this. gorgeous New Mexico countryside. Reuters, along with many other news outlets, included the video account of Branson’s bike ride as part of its launch day coverage on Sunday. Reuters took the bike ride out of its history when doubts about its timing emerged early Sunday. Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Howard Goller Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

