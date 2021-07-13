Here’s all you need to know

In case you missed it, this year Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview debuted last week, and the deals are pretty amazing. So far, some of the best deals we’ve spotted include a Dyson vacuum cleaner at $ 150 off, a Almost Half Price Tory Burch Tote Bag and NuFaces facial toning device at its lowest price yet. Early access for select Nordstrom cardholders started yesterday, but the sale won’t officially open to the general public for a few weeks.

Depending on the status of your Nordstrom rewards, you may already have access to Nordstrom … [+] Anniversary sale.

When, exactly, you can start buying the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale depends on your Nordstrom (or Nordy Club) rewards status, which is based on whether you have a Nordstrom card and how much you spend at the retailer per year. But if you’re not a Nordy Club member, don’t worry, you’ll still have the chance to close deals when the sale opens to all buyers later this month.

Want all the details on what will be on sale, when you can shop, and what offers are worth using? Below, find everything you need to know to get the most out of this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

What day is the Nordstrom anniversary sale?

the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is actually a multi-week event, but as we mentioned above, not everyone has access to the sale at the same time. Nordstrom Rewards Icon members, that is, those who spent more than $ 15,000 at the retailer this year with their Nordstrom cards, were granted access to the sale on July 12. Ambassador members, those who have spent $ 5,000 in the department store in the past year can access all offers starting tomorrow July 14th. Then influencer members (all Nordstrom cardholders) will be able to shop from July 16. All other buyers will be able to take advantage of massive discounts from July 28, and the sale ends August 8, regardless of your membership status.

How often does the Nordstrom anniversary sale take place?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only takes place once a year, so if you don’t take advantage of the offers during its two-week window, you’ll have to wait until the following year to see similar discounts. The savings event typically begins in mid-July, although in 2020 it has been postponed to mid-August due to the pandemic.

How long does the Nordstrom anniversary sale last?

The answer depends on your Nordy Club membership status. Cardholders have access to all Nordstrom offers for three to four weeks, depending on their membership level. All other buyers will have access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for exactly 12 days, July 28 through August 8.

How do I get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

To get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you must have a Nordstrom Card. If you don’t already have a Nordstrom card, you can Register now for a while, which will give you early access to the sale on July 16. Those who already have a Nordstrom card can start shopping even earlier: now, if they’ve spent over $ 15,000 at the retailer this year, and tomorrow, July 14, if they’ve spent over $ 5,000. .

What can you buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this year?

You can get an idea of ​​what will be discounted in the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale based on what’s going on in the sales. overview section. It’s divided into men’s, women’s, kids, home, and beauty sections, allowing you to browse some of the best deals and add them to your wishlist. Then when you are eligible to make purchases, you can simply move them to your cart and check out. Some of the best markdowns we’ve seen so far include $ 60 Off Celebrity-Beloved Barefoot Dreams Blanket and 34% Off Mega Popular Leather Leggings Spanxs. But this is only the beginning.

Can you buy the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in-store?

Prefer to buy in store? It will then be necessary to wait until July 28, date of opening of the sale to the general public, to do so. All of the same discounts you see online will be available at your local Nordstrom during their regular store hours from July 28 through August 8. That said, we strongly recommend that you shop the sale online, as you have a better chance of finding the items you want in stock.

Is Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Worth It?

Short answer: Yes. Nordstrom is offering some of its biggest discounts of the year at its anniversary sale, and we’ve already spotted markdowns that rival those available around Black Friday in this year’s lineup. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also a notoriously good time to close deals on fall and winter items like jackets, boots and jeans before the cooler weather hits. And while it might seem premature to order a new parka in the middle of summer, the hundreds of dollars in savings are well worth it in our book.

Nordstrom offers to buy now

If you’re in the mood for pre-sales shopping, you’re in luck. The department store recently restocked its sales section with hundreds of new markdowns. Below, check out five Nordstrom offers that you can add to your cart right now.

A cheerful Tory Burch shoulder bag

No summer outfit is complete without the addition of a bright bag, and this shade of pink magnolia has totally sold us. Crafted from genuine grained leather, you’ll enjoy at least a few seasons of use with this Tory Burch bag. Just note that this reduction only applies to the pink color.

High-end cookware

Since this premium cookware set is already 46% off, you don’t have to wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to click Add to Cart. According to users, these stainless steel pots and pans will last for decades without the hype.

These ultra flattering leggings

Nordstrom shoppers consistently praise Zellas leggings for their comfort and flattering fit, and this pair is no exception. Plus, they’re currently on sale for almost half the discount.

These popular trainers perfect for the gym

APL sneaks hardly ever go on sale, so if you fancy investing in a pair, now is a great time to do so. This particular style features a dynamic lacing system designed to keep your foot in place, even if the shoe is not strapped in mid-workout.

A Kiehls care duo

This Kiehls exclusive Nordstrom set contains a powerful SPF 50+ sunscreen to prevent sun damage, as well as an anti-spot serum formulated to fight existing sun spots and signs of aging. Use them both daily for a younger, more radiant complexion.

A luxury silk pillowcase

Typically, a 100% silk pillowcase will set you back over $ 80, but right now this one is on sale for just $ 48. Our advice? Refuel a couple, that way you’ll always have a fresh one to use while the others are in the wash.

Classic Boyfriend Jeans by Madewell

Madewell jeans are always flying off the shelves, so we can hardly believe this pair is both in stock. and on sale. Wear them on a cooler summer day or keep them in the back of your closet before the inevitable fall arrives.

A chemical peel at home

This Este Lauder formula works to accelerate cell renewal, thanks to a combination of AHA, BHA and hyaluronic acid, revealing soft and smooth skin. Only used [it] twice and see a major improvement in texture, definitely a superstar product, writes one reviewer.

A pair of comfortable slides

We’ve been looking at these leather slides for months and now that they’re on sale we’re definitely adding a pair to our cart. Some wearers recommend one size for a more comfortable fit, FYI.