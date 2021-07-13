XPO approved spin-off; the shares will start trading on August 2





XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) said on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved the split of the company’s contractual logistics operations and that the company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 2 under the symbol GXO. The announcement marks the culmination of an eight-month process that began when Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO announced in December that it would divest its logistics business while retaining its LTL and brokerage business. , among others, under the XPO banner. Brad Jacobs, Founder, President and CEO of XPO, will continue to lead XPO. Malcolm Wilson, who headed XPO’s European operations, will lead GXO. The move, the largest in XPO’s history in 10 years, was part of Jacobs’ plan to increase shareholder value by streamlining operations and placing more emphasis on truck and LTL brokerage. . Jacobs has long said XPO shares are penalized by a conglomerate discount because its many moving parts make it too difficult for investors and analysts to attach appropriate valuations to the company. The unit is expected to generate around $ 1.5 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (EBITDAR) in 2022, XPO said. XPO rents the vast majority of its facilities, which, under GXO, will total around 850 locations. Customers cover the rental costs as part of their contractual relationship with the company, according to an XPO spokesperson. XPO did not provide day one revenue estimates for GXO. In a filing with the SEC last month, he predicted that the unit’s revenue growth in 2022 would be 8% to 12% higher than the pro forma figures of 2021. Existing GXO customers are expected to generate 3 to 4 % more revenue in 2022 compared to 2021, according to an XPO spokesperson. The company will report its second quarter results, its latest as a consolidated entity, on July 28. The hope among GXO shareholders is that the fledgling company can fully capitalize on favorable macroeconomic trends surrounding international logistics. E-commerce, which is expected to be a major focus for GXO, accounts for just 20% of the global retail market, according to company data. E-commerce, omnichannel retail, and technology make up $ 2 billion of GXO’s sales pipeline, the company said. Only around 30% of global logistics are outsourced, a trend that GXO says bodes well for its business. In addition, only 5% of warehouses globally were operating in an automated fashion, a level of underpenetration than GXO, which plans to have 3,100 robots and automation systems in its warehouses by the end of the year. , expects to take advantage. Amit Mehrotra, transportation analyst for Deutsche Bank, said in a note on Tuesday that GXO is expected to trade around $ 67 a share from the start. Mehrotra said the new company’s significant growth prospects and reduction in net debt will be offset by a mixed cash flow outlook as it faces substantial working capital requirements to support rapid growth. GXO will initially trade at a conservative multiple of 12 times EBITDA, which could be reassessed higher if management executes its growth strategy, Mehrotra said. Mehrotra said incumbent XPO could be worth $ 111 per share based on a similar valuation prospect. That would imply a combined value of around $ 180 per share, he said. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, XPO shares were trading at $ 142.13, down less than 1% from the trading session.

