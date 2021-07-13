Business
ZoomInfo Technologies Uses New Funding To Help Pay For AI Startup
Business intelligence platform ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. raised around $ 500 million in debt on Tuesday and plans to use part of the funds to buy an artificial intelligence startup, a deal that follows a first record semester for mergers and acquisitions involving US companies.
ZoomInfo, based in Vancouver, Wash., Which helps sales and marketing teams improve their pitch to potential customers, said it will acquire Chorus.ai, a company that uses machine learning and AI to capture and analyze customer calls, meetings and emails. ZoomInfo, which went public last June, has agreed to spend around $ 575 million on the deal. This is the company’s fourth transaction since it was listed on the Nasdaq.
The companies embarked on a buying spree, spending $ 1.74 trillion on mergers and acquisitions involving U.S. companies in the first half of the year. That’s $ 511.79 billion in the period last year and $ 1.28 trillion in the first six months of 2019, before the pandemic, according to data provider Refinitiv, which has started tracking agreements in 1980. The total number of agreements with US participation, at 9,725, was also higher than during comparable periods in 2020 and 2019, Refinitiv said.
ZoomInfo plans to offer Choruss services alongside its own app to clients and expects to grow its overall revenue and customer base, said Cameron Hyzer, CFO of ZoomInfos. We believe our sales force can use it and sell it alongside the ZoomInfo platform, Mr. Hyzer said. Chorus is based in San Francisco and has approximately 170 employees.
ZoomInfo, which is unrelated to the Zoom Video Communications meeting platform provider Inc.,
sold $ 300 million in bonds maturing in 2029 and accepted a $ 200 million term loan that will expire in 2026, Hyzer said. Approximately $ 225 million will be used to repay a revolving credit facility that ZoomInfo has drawn on for short-term financing of the agreement.
The company will use an additional $ 75 million in cash from its balance sheet to pay for the transaction, he said. Our ability to raise debt is quite strong, said Hyzer, adding that the financing conditions in the market were favorable.
Short-term interest rates near zero, the Federal Reserve’s monetary stimulus, and strong investor demand for corporate debt have helped fuel companies. High-rated U.S. companies raised $ 817.16 billion in debt in the first six months of the year, up from $ 1.24 trillion a year earlier, but still up from the first half of 2019, according to Refinitiv.
ZoomInfo, which had a net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization ratio of 1.5 before the transaction, will see its leverage increase to more than three, Hyzer said. The company announced net debt of $ 433 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $ 494.4 million at the end of 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
ZoomInfo reported $ 153.3 million in revenue in the first quarter, up 50% from the previous year. Growth allows us to get out of debt quickly, Hyzer said, noting the company’s revenue growth in recent quarters. Chorus is expected to add a figure of $ 1 million to ZoomInfos’ revenue in the second half of the year, he said.
Analysts at financial services firm Raymond James said the deal could generate synergies for ZoomInfos clients and broaden the company’s value proposition. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a gradual increase in Chorus.ai over the next several years, analysts said in a note to clients.
