Austin-based tech firm Disco targets $ 200 million stock offering





Austin-based legal technology firm Disco goes public and plans to raise up to $ 203 million. The company, which makes an artificial intelligence-powered platform to help legal teams, has set pricing terms for its initial public offering of shares in an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . The company declined to comment on the planned IPO. Disco originally filed its intention to go public in a registration statement on June 25, under the legal name CS Disco Inc., with the intention of listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LAW”. Disco has yet to set a date to start trading. The company said it plans to sell 7 million common shares for $ 26-29 per share, which means it could raise between $ 182 million and $ 203 million. Disco said it expects to have around 56.4 million shares outstanding after the IPO. Disco was founded in Houston by CEO Kiwi Camara in 2013 and opened an engineering center in Austin the following year. The company moved its headquarters to Austin in 2018. Disco’s platform and services are designed for use by the legal industry and government agencies. It offers a number of products, including its flagship e-discovery software, which helps lawyers gather evidence without using third-party technology or services. It also has software designed to facilitate case management, compliance, legal document review, litigation, investigations and data collection. After:Austin Legal Tech Firm Disco Raises Additional $ 40 Million For Growth After:Bumble Completes Record $ 2.5 Billion Austin Stock Offer In the company’s securities filing, Camara said he believes the technology will improve legal outcomes and the ability of lawyers to help their clients by automating parts of their practice that don’t require human legal judgment, freeing them up. lawyers so they can focus on other priorities. “Our mission at Disco is to use technology to strengthen the rule of law. Technology will transform the law just as it has transformed all other areas of life,” said Camara. “This transformation creates a huge opportunity to create an iconic company: the category definer for the new category of legaltech.” The securities deposits also provided insight into the company’s finances. In 2019, Disco achieved sales of $ 48.6 million and recorded a net loss of $ 29.8 million. In 2020, its revenue reached $ 68.4 million, with a net loss of $ 22.9 million. In the first months of 2021, the company achieved revenue of $ 21.1 million, with a net loss of $ 11.2 million, compared to $ 15.7 million with a net loss of 2 , $ 9 million over the same period the previous year. After:Amid pandemic, Austin’s tech sector has quietly exploded Disco had 336 full-time employees at the end of March and more than 900 clients, including law firms, legal service providers and government organizations, according to securities filings. “Since our founding in 2013, and starting with our founders, Disco has assembled a team that combines a strength in software engineering, cloud computing and AI, with deep legal expertise and a rich understanding of the issues facing lawyers and legal professionals. legal professionals face and how they work. ” the company said on file. “This combination of expertise means our team is uniquely positioned to deliver on our vision for building technology that powers the legal function in all businesses across all industries. Disco has raised $ 161 million since its inception, including a funding round of $ 60 million last year. Investors also currently own a significant stake in the company, according to securities filings. Bessemer Venture Partners owns 26.4%, Austin-based LiveOak Ventures 19.2% and GeogrianPartners 12% of the company. Disco joins a number of Austin companies that have gone public in recent years, including Bumble, which raised $ 2.5 billion when it went public in February, the largest IPO in its history. ‘Austin. The Fitness F45 Training franchise, which recently moved its headquarters to Austin, filed for an IPO on June 21 and is also expected to begin operations in the near future.

