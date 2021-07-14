New York’s plan to move homeless people out of hotels blocked by judge





But the decision to move thousands of homeless people from group shelters to furnished hotel rooms at the start of the lockdown to stem the spread of the virus has given many people a measure of privacy, comfort, stability and dignity. Accommodation at the hotel was in stark contrast to life in a collective shelter, which many homeless people say is a lot like spending every night in jail. There is now an opportunity for the city to move large numbers of people from hotels directly to permanent housing, homeless advocates say. City council voted in May to sharply increase a housing subsidy available to the homeless, thousands of federal Section 8 coupons are newly available, and federal emergency officials are ready to continue paying hotel bills from $ 120 per night until September. But Mr de Blasio says moving people to collective shelters is key to getting them the help they need, a position that is contested by some shelter operators who have said they are able to provide the services. needed in hotels. Homeless advocates disagree with the Mayors’ overall plan. Collective shelters are actually NOT better for the homeless, Josiah Haken, an official at the homeless nonprofit organization New York City Relief, wrote on Twitter. But it sounds really bad to say out loud that you care more about helping tourists, hotel owners, nonprofits, and wealthy people than the homeless. Mayors say hotels must free up rooms for tourists is challenged by the industry itself. It is absolutely imperative for many hotels that this program continue, said Vijay Dandapani, president of the Hotel Association of New York City last week. Even counting the homeless, occupancy rates are low, he said, and the lack of demand has driven down room prices in hotels open to the public. But the hotels, many of which were concentrated in Manhattan neighborhoods in Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea, have drawn community opposition since the start of the program. Neighbors complain that hotel residents use drugs, hang out, steal from shops and harass passers-by. One hotel, the Lucerne on the Upper West Side, a few blocks from Central Park, has been the subject of a months-long political battle in a stronghold of liberalism after nearly 200 men, many struggling with addiction problems, were transferred there.

