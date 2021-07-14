Stock market: Capitalization down by N1 billion in cautious trading





Specifically, market capitalization fell one billion naira to close at 19.724 billion naira, against 19.723 billion naira on Monday. Additionally, the All-Share Index, which opened at 37,857.89 fell 0.65 points to close at 37,857.24. This performance can be explained by the lower interest of investors in large stocks. The loss is due to the depreciation in prices of large and mid-cap stocks, including Custodian Investment, FBN Holdings (FBNH), PZ Cussons Nigeria, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO). However, the market closed on a positive note with 17 winners versus 13 laggards. NCR led the percentage winners chart with 9.64 percent to close at N 2.73 per share. Wema Bank followed with 9.46% to close at 81,000, while FTN Cocoa Processors rose 8.33% to close at 39,000 per share. NPF Microfinance Bank rose 6.88 percent to close at N 1.71, while Lasaco Assurance gained 6.67 percent to close at N 1.60 per share. On the other hand, Ikeja Hotel topped the losing chart in terms of a 9.09 percent percentage to close at N 1.40 per share. Custodian Investment trailed 6.15% to close at 6.10 N, while Japaul Gold and Ventures lost 5.66% to close at 50,000 per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance lost 4.76% to close at 40,000, while FBNH lost 4% to close at N 7.20 per share. Trading in Wema Bank shares dominated the activity chart with 37.19 million shares valued at 28.06 million naira. GTCO followed with 27.91 million shares worth 823.19 million Naira, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust traded 13.85 million shares worth 19.56 million Naira . Fidelity Bank sold 12.16 million shares worth 28.36 million Naira, while United Bank for Africa traded 9.58 million shares worth 72.20 million Naira. In total, the total trading volume increased 5.4 percent to 197.28 million shares valued at N 1.92 billion traded in 3,567 deals. That was against a total of 187.24 million shares worth 2.89 billion naira made in 4,017 transactions on Monday.

