United Steelworkers ratifies new 4-year contract with ATI, ending strike

Members of the United Steelworkers have ratified a new four-year contract with Allegheny Technologies, Inc., the specialty steel maker said Tuesday evening.

The agreement ends a strike by 1,300 union members at nine ATI sites that began on March 30.

ATI employees will begin returning to work the week of July 19, with production ramping up in the coming weeks, the company said.

“We look forward to returning to operations with our existing employees working safely to deliver on our commitments to customers,” said Kim Fields, executive vice president of ATI Advanced Alloys & Solutions and High Performance Materials & Components.

“We appreciate the efforts of our hired workforce and temporary replacement workers who have helped maintain operations during the work stoppage, allowing us to meet the needs of our customers and protect the business during the downtime. strike, ”Fields said.

The union did not provide any details on the results of the vote in its statement Tuesday evening.

Steelworkers International President Tim Conway praised union members for their strength and solidarity throughout the strike, “pushing back demands for concessions that would have harmed generations of workers.”

In a statement, the union noted that the agreement increases wages, provides lump sum payments and continues “affordable, high-quality health care for current and future workers.”

“The company began these negotiations in January in search of unfair and unnecessary concessions,” said Steelworkers Vice President David McCall, who chaired negotiations with ATI. “But after years of sacrifice, including the year that passed during the pandemic, our members deserve a deal that reflects their contribution to the success of the company. This contract achieves this objective.

The strike was the first in nearly 30 years at ATI, which has local facilities in Harrison, Vandergrift, Derry Township and Washington.

ATI and the USW announced on July 2 that they had reached an agreement in principle. The union released a summary of the proposed contract on July 6.

The new contract is retroactive to March 1 and runs until February 28, 2025.

“This contract achieves the goals we have shared from the start,” said Fields. “It rewards our employees for the significant contributions they make to ATI’s overall success, with consistently excellent and affordable salary increases and healthcare. At the same time, it secures the controls we need to reduce our exposure to healthcare cost inflation, which is critical to the long-term viability of ATI’s Specialty Rolled Products business.

“This agreement is a good result for our employees, our shareholders, our customers and our communities,” she said. “Together, we can now focus our efforts on building a better future for our business. “

Contract details

According to the summary previously released by USW, the new contract offers employees a signing bonus of $ 4,000 within 30 days and two lump sum payments of $ 1,500 on February 1, 2024 and 2025.

Employees would get 3% pay increases on March 1 in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The union agreed to eliminate a profit-sharing program it described as complicated in favor of other considerations.

Employees would continue not to pay premiums for their health insurance, although there are increases in deductibles and co-payments. A joint union-company committee will be formed to reduce costs and find alternatives to bonuses if they cannot.

The company’s drug and prescription drug cost increases are capped at 3.5% each year. If claims exceed the cap in 2023 or 2024, the parties will determine how to pay the amount above the cap, which the union says could be a reduction in the lump sum payment in 2024 or a premium that year.

The USW said the contract protects union jobs from outside contractors, protects pensions from closing and makes other improvements.

“I am proud that our members refused to be intimidated by the company’s tactics,” said McCall. “While we certainly tried to avoid a labor dispute, when we were forced to strike against ATI’s unfair labor practices, our members remained united and determined to reach a fair deal. Now, this solidarity is bearing fruit.