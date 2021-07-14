Alabama residents sue regulator over monthly solar panel charges

The sun is reflected off solar panels which produce renewable energy. REUTERS / Paul Hackett

Complainants say the fees are an unfair tax on private solar investments

Alleging Violations of the Utility Regulatory Policy Act The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) – Alabama residents and an environmental group sued their state’s electricity regulator in Montgomery federal court to challenge its approval of a monthly Alabama Power Co utility charge levied on customers which generate their own electricity with solar panels.

In a monday complaint, four Alabama Power customers with solar panels on their properties and the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution accused the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) of violating federal regulatory policy law utilities (PURPA) by facilitating price discrimination against small energy producers.

Commission spokesperson Cynthia Milledge said the body was not commenting on pending litigation. Alabama Power did not immediately comment.

Keith Johnston, plaintiffs attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement: “We call on the court to demand that the Commission follow the law so that Alabama Power stops unfairly taxing private solar investments.

The APSC approved Alabama Power’s request in 2013 to charge an additional monthly fee of $ 5 per kilowatt of solar generated for homes, small businesses, and schools that install solar panels on-site. It then increased the charge to $ 5.41 per kilowatt, according to the complaint.

Birmingham-based Alabama Power said the charges were necessary to pay for its power infrastructure, according to the complaint.

The company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, supplies electricity to 1.4 million customers in the southern two-thirds of Alabama. It maintains over 84,000 miles of power lines.

The plaintiffs, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and the private law firm Ragsdale, say the charges are unfair and discriminatory because “in developing the charges, Alabama Power had no information that solar customers were driving costs for solar energy. ‘specific infrastructure’. Solar customers use the grid less because they consume less electricity, they say.

The APSC launched in September an administrative challenge to the monthly fee brought by the same coalition.

In June, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also refused to end the charges after plaintiffs petitioned FERC about it. But FERC President Richard Glick and Commissioner Allison Clements in an agreement expressed “concern that the Alabama Civil Service Commission may violate Commission PURPA regulations” with the measure.

The case is Bankston v. Alabama Public Service Commission, US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, No. N / A.

For James Bankston Jr et al: Keith Johnston of Southern Environmental Law Center and Clay Ragsdale of Ragsdale

Read more:

Alabama power regulators bless power co charges on solar panels