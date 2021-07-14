Business
Alabama residents sue regulator over monthly solar panel charges
- Complainants say the fees are an unfair tax on private solar investments
- Alleging Violations of the Utility Regulatory Policy Act
The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.
(Reuters) – Alabama residents and an environmental group sued their state’s electricity regulator in Montgomery federal court to challenge its approval of a monthly Alabama Power Co utility charge levied on customers which generate their own electricity with solar panels.
In a monday complaint, four Alabama Power customers with solar panels on their properties and the Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution accused the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) of violating federal regulatory policy law utilities (PURPA) by facilitating price discrimination against small energy producers.
Commission spokesperson Cynthia Milledge said the body was not commenting on pending litigation. Alabama Power did not immediately comment.
Keith Johnston, plaintiffs attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement: “We call on the court to demand that the Commission follow the law so that Alabama Power stops unfairly taxing private solar investments.
The APSC approved Alabama Power’s request in 2013 to charge an additional monthly fee of $ 5 per kilowatt of solar generated for homes, small businesses, and schools that install solar panels on-site. It then increased the charge to $ 5.41 per kilowatt, according to the complaint.
Birmingham-based Alabama Power said the charges were necessary to pay for its power infrastructure, according to the complaint.
The company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, supplies electricity to 1.4 million customers in the southern two-thirds of Alabama. It maintains over 84,000 miles of power lines.
The plaintiffs, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center and the private law firm Ragsdale, say the charges are unfair and discriminatory because “in developing the charges, Alabama Power had no information that solar customers were driving costs for solar energy. ‘specific infrastructure’. Solar customers use the grid less because they consume less electricity, they say.
The APSC launched in September an administrative challenge to the monthly fee brought by the same coalition.
In June, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission also refused to end the charges after plaintiffs petitioned FERC about it. But FERC President Richard Glick and Commissioner Allison Clements in an agreement expressed “concern that the Alabama Civil Service Commission may violate Commission PURPA regulations” with the measure.
The case is Bankston v. Alabama Public Service Commission, US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, No. N / A.
For James Bankston Jr et al: Keith Johnston of Southern Environmental Law Center and Clay Ragsdale of Ragsdale
Read more:
Alabama power regulators bless power co charges on solar panels
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/alabama-residents-sue-regulator-over-monthly-solar-panel-fee-2021-07-14/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]