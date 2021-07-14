How to buy IPO stocks

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is Wall Street’s version of a celebration – it marks the moment when a company makes the jump from a private company to a publicly traded stock. Like any good party, many people want an invitation to buy a company’s stock the first time it goes public.

The problem is, the most coveted tickets – buying shares at the IPO price announced before its debut – are typically reserved for investment banks, institutional investors, hedge funds, and some high net worth investors. For the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until the stock starts trading on the stock exchange to get into the stock.

Still, it’s often difficult to ignore the buzz surrounding these deals, especially when there’s a hot market for IPOs. By midway through 2021, the number of IPOs on U.S. stock exchanges had already exceeded annual totals for each of the years from 2015 to 2019, according to Renaissance Capital figures.

The last few years have seen large-scale IPOs including Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, Roblox, Coinbase and soon Robinhood. And there is an avid public of newly opened businesses, thanks to near-zero interest rates encouraging investment in more speculative assets and the rise of more active individual investors. Earlier this year, a valve opened in a different way for companies to go public through a SPAC or a special purpose acquisition company.

Buying a stake in a company as soon as it goes public, however, has mixed results. Over a 40-year period, IPOs posted average gains of around 18% on day one, according to the data compiled by Jay Ritter, professor at the University of Florida. But these early gains may not last. According to data from Ritter, the majority (56%) of the nearly 8,000 IPOs that were listed between 1975 and 2015 had a negative 5-year return, meaning the stock was worth less than its original offer. .

And this is where the rub lies with investing in IPO stocks: While they are enticing to many investors who want to find the next market winners, there are losers scattered throughout the mix. .

How an initial public offering works

When a private company announces its intention to go public, executives can choose to do so through an IPO. By offering stocks to a wider range of investors (i.e. the general public), the company seeks to raise funds to expand its operations.

Even before an IPO announcement was made, there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work over the previous months (if not years) to shore up the company’s finances and prepare it for the IPO. stock Exchange. Public companies are required to disclose a wide range of information on financial performance, operations and management. The company typically finds an underwriter for the deal, often an investment bank, and then organizes a “road show” to spark institutional investors’ interest in the stock.

The company must also file an S-1 prospectus with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of its initial public offering. This document details information on the financial situation of the company, how the proceeds of the offering will be used, how its valuation was determined, the number of shares to be offered, among other information.

Finally, once IPO shares are offered to any stock market investor, the company is officially a publicly traded entity.

Who can invest in an IPO

By the time a company’s executives ring a bell on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Exchange to celebrate its IPO, however, the majority of its shares have already been awarded to various types of professional investors – including hedge funds, institutions or corporate insiders as executives and employees.

You may be able to request the stock allotment at the IPO price through your online brokerage, although the number of shares you receive may be less than you request (if at all) . Schwab demands from customers complete an eligibility questionnaire, while Fidelity has minimum asset requirements ($ 100,000 or $ 500,000, depending on the IPO), and most Robinhood customers have access to IPOs.

If you can’t participate in the IPO before it goes public, you can buy shares of the IPO as soon as they start trading on the stock exchange, but most likely at a higher price. .

Risks of IPOs

There is often considerable hype surrounding IPOs from well-known companies, and that doesn’t always mean the stock ends up being a good investment. Even some of the biggest IPOs of the past decade, like Facebook or Alibaba, went through periods of several months in which the stock was trading below its offer price.

Beyond the risks of investing in an individual stock, there are additional risks associated with IPOs. Newly opened companies can still find their way to profitability, have a relatively untried management team (especially as a public company) and can disappoint stock market expectations. As with any investment decision, it’s important to do your research ahead of time by reading the S-1 prospectus and other information.

How IPO stocks fit into your portfolio

The attractiveness of buying a company’s stock early on, before its stock skyrockets, leads many investors to overlook the aforementioned risks. However, this could increase the risk of your overall portfolio.

Buying shares of a newly public company is not the only way to participate in the IPO. Many of these stocks will be added to a major stock index, like the Russell 2000 or even the S&P 500. Therefore, if you invest in index funds that track these benchmarks, you might benefit (to a lesser extent, though. sure) of the potential gains from an IPO.

Finally, there are also mutual funds that invest in pre-IPO stocks, and there are currently nine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the IPO market, according to information from ETF.com.

How to buy IPO stocks

To participate in an IPO during its initial offering, you will need to follow a few basic steps:

Do your research. Don’t get carried away by the hype of a hot IPO and ignore the research needed to determine if the stock is a good investment. Diving into financial information ahead of time can help you avoid IPOs that are more hesitant than sizzling. Check your eligibility. Some IPOs may be more readily available to retail investors than others, and you may need to prove your eligibility (such as with the minimum asset requirements mentioned above) to actually buy shares. Request shares. Assuming you’ve passed this eligibility hurdle, you may need to complete a form with your broker (an indication of interest, or IOI) to actually request shares. Think of this number as a maximum – you will likely receive fewer shares. Confirm your order. Before IPO pricing, you will actually need to place an order, just as you would any other stock purchase.

If you are not qualified to buy an IPO before it is available to the general public through your brokerage account, you will have to wait for the stock to debut on the stock exchange. At this point, buying an IPO is like any other stock – you’ll need to decide how many stocks to buy.

Even if you don’t get in early, like the first time a stock is traded, you might not necessarily miss out on buying later. The price fluctuations that many IPOs experience mean you may be able to buy at a lower price down the road. And there’s another twist with IPOs: a lock-in period, which typically lasts 90 to 180 days, during which company insiders can’t sell their shares. When this blocking period expires, there may be sales between these parties.

Finally, this statistic about five-year average performance bears repeating: While there are huge successes out there, results will vary, so it’s important to have a long-term mindset when investing in IPOs.

